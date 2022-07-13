Sunset Zoo helps the endangered Puerto Rican crested toad population

Some local creatures recently took a trip, when Sunset Zoo shipped 582 tadpoles to Puerto Rico.

They didn’t travel the way we would, however; rather, they went via FedEx. The zoo sent the Puerto Rican crested toad tadpoles as part of its conservation program.

The toads are an endangered species, and Sunset Zoo is one of several zoos that works with a nonprofit, the Puerto Rican Crested Toad Conservancy, in efforts to restore the population.

The toads are kept in isolation from the general zoo population to prevent spreading disease to the wild. Although the toads have been bred naturally, hormones are generally used to time all breedings to coordinate shipments and releases to Puerto Rico.

The zoo uses FedEx to send the tadpoles to partners in Puerto Rico for reintroduction. Once they reach Puerto Rico, the frogs are acclimated in man-made ponds and monitored until they metamorphose and disperse. Currently, six reintroduction sites are located in historical habitat and separated from the last remaining wild population in the south.

“Sunset Zoo is thankful to be a partner in this species-saving reintroduction program for Puerto Rician Crested Toads. We have been a part of this program since 2014, and it is just one of the ways Sunset Zoo can help with conservation on a global scale,” Scott Shoemaker, Director of Sunset Zoo, said.

Currently, 18 institutions participate in the reintroduction effort and have collectively released nearly 600,00 tadpoles to Puerto Rico.