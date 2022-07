SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who robbed a bank in Rockwell in 2018 has now been charged with robbing another bank in Salisbury. Police in Salisbury say Jeffrey Dean Athey, 55, robbed the F & M Bank on Avalon Drive just after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They say Athey walked into the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. Athey did not show or imply that he had a weapon, according to police.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO