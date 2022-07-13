Riley county conitues to be in the high transmission rate category for COVID-19

Riley County has posted a high transmission rate for COVID for the fourth straight week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 77 new cases in Riley County from July 2 to July 8. This represents a rate of 103.7 cases per 100,000 people, putting Riley County in the high category, which is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.

The levels are low (less than 10), moderate (10-49), substantial (50-99) and high (100 and more).

With 59 new cases, Geary County has a rate of 186.3 per 100,000, and with 46 cases, Pottawatomie County has a rate of 110.7 per 100,000, placing both counties in the high category. With 6 new cases, Wabaunsee County has a 86.6 per 100,000 incident rate, placing it in the substantial category.

Most Kansas counties are in the high category as a sign of another COVID wave.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors in public while in a high-transmission area.

There have been 14,279 cases and 89 COVID-related deaths in Riley County. Ascension Via Christi was caring for four COVID-positive patient on Wednesday.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for everyone older than 6 months of age. Children under 18 must have an adult or legal guardian to receive vaccinations.

Vaccines and other immunizations are available at the Riley County health clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2030 Tecumseh Road.

The county government’s next planned update will be Wednesday.