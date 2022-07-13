LeBron James Clarifies Remarks on Brittney Griner/Russia Situation

LeBron James took to Twitter to clarify some words he spoke on his show "The Shop"

Although the Phoenix Suns aren't currently in season, the Phoenix Mercury are.

And they're missing Brittney Griner.

Since February, Griner has been detained in Russia after the country's Federal Customs Service (allegedly) found multiple vape pen cartridges containing hash oil.

Griner appeared in court recently and plead guilty to drug possession.

When it comes to the issue, many stars, celebrities and politicians have voiced their support for Griner, who is an eight-time WNBA All-Star.

You can count Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in that mix.

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said on his HBO show "The Shop" which is scheduled to air on Friday. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

The comments came under harsh criticism and sparked debate online, causing James to address what he previously said.

Griner also recently sent a handwritten letter to the White House in desperation.

Her coach, Vanessa Nygaard, had strong words for her player who is still locked up:

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right? It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a Black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more," said Nygaard.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

JaVale McGee Discusses Dallas Decision

Former Suns Center Frank Kaminsky Posts Goodbye Message

Louis King Impressing, Catching Eyes in Summer League

Suns Defeat Mavericks, Emerge to 2-1 in Summer League

Kevin Durant Trade Not Expected Soon

Devin Booker-Chris Paul Duo Falls Short in Superstar Rankings

Report: NBA Expected to Make Play-in Tournament Permanent

Deandre Ayton Expected Out of Phoenix Soon

Devin Booker Praises Monty Williams, Chris Paul

Suns Sloppy in Summer League Loss to Wizards