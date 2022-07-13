ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

LeBron James Clarifies Remarks on Brittney Griner/Russia Situation

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rm148_0gekDGHw00

LeBron James took to Twitter to clarify some words he spoke on his show "The Shop"

Although the Phoenix Suns aren't currently in season, the Phoenix Mercury are.

And they're missing Brittney Griner.

Since February, Griner has been detained in Russia after the country's Federal Customs Service (allegedly) found multiple vape pen cartridges containing hash oil.

Griner appeared in court recently and plead guilty to drug possession.

When it comes to the issue, many stars, celebrities and politicians have voiced their support for Griner, who is an eight-time WNBA All-Star.

You can count Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in that mix.

"Over 110 days, now how could she feel like America has her back?" James said on his HBO show "The Shop" which is scheduled to air on Friday. "I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'"

The comments came under harsh criticism and sparked debate online, causing James to address what he previously said.

Griner also recently sent a handwritten letter to the White House in desperation.

Her coach, Vanessa Nygaard, had strong words for her player who is still locked up:

"If it was LeBron, he'd be home, right? It's a statement about the value of women. It's a statement about the value of a Black person. It's a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that's what hurts a little more," said Nygaard.

Thank you for making Inside The Suns your destination for Phoenix Suns news. Please be sure to give us a like on Facebook , and follow us on Twitter @InsideTheSunsSI for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Top Phoenix Suns News

JaVale McGee Discusses Dallas Decision

Former Suns Center Frank Kaminsky Posts Goodbye Message

Louis King Impressing, Catching Eyes in Summer League

Suns Defeat Mavericks, Emerge to 2-1 in Summer League

Kevin Durant Trade Not Expected Soon

Devin Booker-Chris Paul Duo Falls Short in Superstar Rankings

Report: NBA Expected to Make Play-in Tournament Permanent

Deandre Ayton Expected Out of Phoenix Soon

Devin Booker Praises Monty Williams, Chris Paul

Suns Sloppy in Summer League Loss to Wizards

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Mavericks#The Phoenix Suns#The Phoenix Mercury#Federal Customs Service#Hbo#The White House
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving has made decision about his future with Nets?

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks now, but that does not mean the star point guard is looking for a change of scenery. Brian Lewis of the New York Post was told by sources that Irving wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets. The seven-time All-Star is committed to the Nets even if they fulfill Kevin Durant’s trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WNBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Wouldn't Be Happy If They Swapped Teams: "KD Doesn't Want Any Part Of Playing In LA With The Scrutiny That Comes Along With It. And LeBron Has No Interest Playing In New York."

Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA despite turning 34 years old soon. He proved that in the 2021-22 NBA season when he was healthy. Unfortunately, he couldn't do the same come playoff time. He was obviously frustrated with the Brooklyn Nets and it resulted in...
NBA
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
410
Followers
184
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy