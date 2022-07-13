ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: July 13, 2022

Cover picture for the articleIts been nearly two and half years since the coronavirus pandemic started and health officials...

103.5 KISSFM

Idaho GOP Elects Dorothy Moon As Chairman Over Tom Luna

Representative Dorothy Moon has defeated GOP Chairman Tom Luna as the new leader of the state's dominate political party. The announcement was met by cheers in the room, according to multiple media outlets. Chairman Luna's reelection bid faced challenges due to a lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Party. The...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

At Idaho GOP convention, lobbyist advocates for Christian control of public education

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho GOP convention began Thursday with a lobbyist arguing for more Christian control over childhood education. Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti made a case to a classroom full of Republicans — gathered Thursday for the Idaho Republican convention at the College of Southern Idaho — for a Christian approach to government on several social issues, and said he’d like to see public schools run by churches.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Women in Comfortable Shoes to Disrupt Idaho GOP Convention

They should be easily spotted by campus security. They don’t wear heels and makeup and generally don’t have a stylist do their hair. Their numbers are small in Idaho, but a group of liberal women plans a demonstration Friday at the Idaho Republican Convention. Delegates from around the state are meeting at the College of Southern Idaho. Republicans will be the ones wearing pastel colors and Birkenstocks.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Rent in this Idaho City is Worth the Price

Being an adult can suck sometimes. While it has many advantages, many of us often wish we could go back to being a child and not having adult responsibilities. Working, having to make meals, having to pay bills, and all the stress that comes with being an adult aren't fun. One of the worst parts about being an adult is when you find a place to live and have to pay rent. Paying rent can be nice in terms of if something breaks it is the apartment's or landlord's responsibility, but having to pay much of your paycheck every month can be a downer. When it comes to paying rent, where you live plays a huge factor. A place near the beach or in the mountains will cost much more than a place in a city. Which cities are the best for paying rent though?
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Wildland fire map launching in Idaho

The Western Fire Chiefs Association is creating a wildfire map to give Idahoans access to critical information in real time. The map is the first of its kind.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Watch: 'Fireball' seen flying across Idaho sky

BOISE, Idaho — Residents of Idaho shared some eye-catching videos of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky Tuesday night. Viewers in Rexburg, Twin Falls and Cascade reported seeing the fiery objects around 10:10 p.m. MT, shining against the dark Gem State sky. The American Meteor...
IDAHO STATE
kidotalkradio.com

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right?

If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Republicans poised to reject 2020 election results

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Republican Party will consider 31 resolutions at its three-day convention starting Wednesday, including one already adopted by Texas Republicans that President Joe Biden isn’t the legitimate leader of the country. The Idaho resolution in the deeply conservative state that Donald Trump won...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Do NOT Enter Idaho’s Zone of Death

This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people wont step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know... If you plan a trip to Yellowstone be extra aware and careful near Island Park, Idaho. This is a 50 square mile stretch of Yellowstone National Park that is within the Idaho boarder. That may not seem like a big deal but it means some big things in our legal system.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

You Might Be From Idaho If…

We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises. Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idiotic Idaho Woman Gets Jail Time For Raiding Capitol On Jan. 6th

Pam Hemphill, a 69-year old woman from Idaho, has been sentenced to two months behind bars for her involvement in the January 6th Insurrection on the U.S. Capitol Building. Hemphill received attention during the Insurrection when she was seen being walked down the sets at the Capitol after breaching the building, and encouraging others in attendance to do the same.
IDAHO STATE

