Nashville, TN

Titans Bank on These Five UDFAs

By John Glennon
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE – Plenty of NFL teams say production outweighs pedigree when it comes to earning roster spots. Few teams have illustrated it like the Tennessee Titans.

Heading into last season, for instance, a whopping 23 players on the Titans’ initial 53-man roster were undrafted free agents – the highest total in the NFL, according to data compiled by two researchers. Only two other teams in the league – the Saints and New York Giants – had as many as 20.

Not all those UDFAs were originally signed by the Titans of course. But a number of them – including recent additions such as wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Aaron Brewer and and Teair Tart -- did indeed begin their professional careers here.

When they open training camp July 27, the Titans will have another fresh batch of undrafted rookies. But which of them will wind up surviving the team’s final cuts for the 53-man roster?

One way to estimate the talents of these lesser-known players is through the rankings of sites like NFL.com and The Athletic, which we did a couple months ago.

Another way? Follow the money.

Teams are allotted only so much – specifically signing bonuses -- to sign undrafted free agents.

So, it stands to reasons that teams offer the most money to the undrafted free agents they most covet – or the ones they believe are highest in demand.

Keeping that in mind, here are the five Titans undrafted free agents who will make the most guaranteed money – salary plus signing bonus – this year, according to overthecap.com.

David Anenih

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sp10N_0gekCuBr00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Position: Edge rusher

College: Houston

Guaranteed money: $150,000 ($125,000 salary plus $25,000 signing bonus)

Why he got it: Has the potential to be a depth edge rusher after totaling a combined 73 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and seven passes defensed over the past three seasons.

Jalen McKenzie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4x6N_0gekCuBr00
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Position: Offensive tackle

College: USC

Guaranteed money: $100,000 ($85,000 salary plus $15,000 signing bonus)

Why he got it: The 6-foot-5, 310-pound McKenzie started 19 games – including five as a senior – for a school that knows a thing or two about producing offensive linemen.

Jayden Peevy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Wfao_0gekCuBr00
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Position: Defensive lineman

College: Texas A&M

Guaranteed money: $90,000 ($75,000 salary plus $15,000 signing bonus)

Why he got it: The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Peevy is especially strong against the run, but his height helped him bat down eight passes and block four kicks during his college career.

Hayden Howerton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EK9U1_0gekCuBr00
Jordan Hofeditz/Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Position: Guard

College: SMU

Guaranteed money: $80,000 ($65,000 salary plus $15,000 signing bonus)

Why he got it: The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Howerton is both versatile (he’s played tackle, guard and center) and durable (he made 47 straight starts over four seasons).

Caleb Shudak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F7hGF_0gekCuBr00
Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports

Position: Kicker

College: Iowa

Guaranteed money: $50,000 ($40,000 salary plus $10,000 signing bonus)

Why he got it: Shudak, who was injured during one of the Titans’ OTA sessions, went 24-for-28 in 2021 – including seven-for-seven from 40-49 yards, and four-for-six from 50-plus yards.

