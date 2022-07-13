ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, WI

Judge drops charges against man accused of hiding corpse

By Associated Press
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

CHILTON

A judge on Wednesday dismissed charges against a Wisconsin man accused of hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.

John Andrews of Chilton pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Prosecutors said Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson. Andrews was sentenced to two years in prison.

Swenson’s body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park. Because Andrews failed to disclose to police in a June 2021 interview where the remains were, prosecutors charged him with hiding a corpse.

The judge did leave the door open for prosecutors to file a charge of obstruction of law enforcement.

ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
