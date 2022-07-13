ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MT

NorthWestern plans August repair of Hebgen Dam

By Amanda Eggert
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEST YELLOWSTONE — At a Tuesday event, NorthWestern Energy outlined its plan to prevent future Hebgen Dam malfunctions like the one that dewatered the Madison River late last year, cutting flow to one of the state’s flagship trout streams in half in a matter of minutes. Representatives from the company, which...

96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
BOZEMAN, MT
madisoniannews.com

Virginia City celebrates the arrival of the first pioneers traveling the Bozeman Trail in 1864

Most people who have awareness of early Montana history have some knowledge of John Bozeman and the Bozeman Trail. The Bozeman Trail was an overland route through Wyoming and Montana, connecting the gold rush territory of southern Montana to the oregon trail in eastern Wyoming. It’s most important period for pioneers was from 1864–68, and the trail and a critical pass came to be named after the colorful John Bozeman who--with great assistance from John Jacobs--originally platted what was initially known as the Bozeman-Jacobs Cut-off.
VIRGINIA CITY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will the Passenger Train Through Bozeman Become a Reality?

This transportation proposal is closer to becoming a reality, which has many locals excited for the future. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work gaining support to bring back the southern Amtrak route through cities like Billings, Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula. This track will let you ride the train to Chicago, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Portland. Multiple counties, cities, and government officials from Montana have lended support to this initiative, and there has recently been another major endorsement.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital

A new survey released by the Department of Public Health and Human Services shows the state’s psychiatric hospital is not the only state-run health facility dealing with staff, culture and management challenges. While the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs has been in the news for its failure to prevent patient deaths, resulting in a […] The post New DPHHS survey shows problems at healthcare facilities span beyond Montana State Hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
madisoniannews.com

Sheridan Town Meeting, July

This month’s Sheridan Town Council meeting opened with a reminder that the public meeting regarding the subdivision, previously postponed, will be held on July 26, 6 p.m., location to be determined. Mayor Stump encouraged people to look at the plans, and the source documents that can be found at the library or the Planning Board website. The council has been receiving comments on the pending subdivision for two years and are looking forward to residents bringing “solutions” to the meeting. The August 29th Planning Board Public hearing should bring a decision and clarity to the long-standing issue.
SHERIDAN, MT
newsy.com

Mail Piling Up In Montana Due To USPS Staffing Shortages

Reported staffing shortages at the United States Postal Service are causing major headaches for some people who say they haven't received their mail in more than a week. Multiple residents in Bozeman, Montana, spoke with Newsy about what they call massive delays in their mail service. One woman who runs a construction company says the company has failed to receive multiple payments, and she worries about her own missing bills.
BOZEMAN, MT
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Consider When Booking a Hotel Near Chico Hot Springs

If you are looking for a vacation spot that is close to nature, you should visit the Chico Hot Springs. Located in Pray, Montana, these natural hot springs were first developed as a vacation resort in the 1900s. In order to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience, you should book a hotel near the springs before you arrive. Listed below are some things to consider when choosing a hotel near Chico Hot Springs.
PRAY, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival Forced to Cancel Bite of Bozeman

Bozeman, MT - Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts announces The Bite of Bozeman is going on hiatus this year. Several reasons have contributed to the Festival’s decision, chief among them an inability to procure the number of food vendors needed to give the community the top-notch event they should expect from Sweet Pea. In its heyday, The Bite of Bozeman had 50 local restaurants and food vendors participating in the annual event. This year, the number of food vendors able to commit to the event was much lower. Of those who declined to participate, most cited a lack of staffing as the main reason for their inability to participate. Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Executive Director Kris Olenicki states, “We will take this next year to reimagine and revamp The Bite of Bozeman. We believe this is a great opportunity to bring something new and exciting to Bozeman. Although it has been a much-anticipated summer event for many years, we are simply unable to host The Bite of Bozeman the community has come to know and love. We already have begun the process to create a new event for next year that is true to our mission—“where (food as) art and community meet.” Vendors that did sign up to participate will receive a full refund, and the Downtown Bozeman Association has offered to try to fit any committed vendors into the August 4th “Music on Main” event should they wish to participate.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

USPS on Baxter Lane facing backlash due to missing and late packages

Bozeman Resident Mike Connell is just another person frustrated with the USPS on Baxter Lane. “For the last three days, no mail—period. So, it’s really frustrating and I know the old excuse, we don’t have enough help,” says Connell. “My mail has been very sporadic. Sometimes it doesn’t come, or the next morning I’ll find it when I get my newspaper.”
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman's Kameryn Basye takes first-round lead at Women's State Am

BILLINGS — Bozeman’s Kameryn Basye recovered from an early run of three consecutive bogeys to gain a one-shot lead after the first round of the Women’s State Amateur Thursday at Lake Hills Golf Club. After starting her round with a birdie on her opening hole, the par-5...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Anaconda woman dead after crash in Jefferson Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 27-year-old woman from Anaconda is dead after a crash in Jefferson County around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was headed west on Interstate 90 when it veered off the left side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

Two vehicle crash fatalities reported in Jefferson County

CARDWELL - Two people were killed in two separate vehicle crashes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. A 27-year-old Anaconda woman was killed on July 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 pm on I-90 when the vehicle she was driving veered off the left side of the roadway. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman overcorrected and the vehicle rolled multiple times. She was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Investigators say it is unknown if the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Drugs are suspected in the crash.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
Douglas Budget

27-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mont. - A 27-year-old woman was killed after a rollover crash on I-90 in Jefferson County Tuesday. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the woman was driving westbound when her vehicle swerved off the left-hand side of the road just before 4 p.m. She overcorrected,...
bozemanmagazine.com

Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts Annual Parade Gone to the Dogs

Bozeman, MT—For the first time in history, Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts is hosting a Dog Parade. This year’s Dog Parade will take place within the Festival’s annual parade, occurring Saturday morning during the Festival. The Parade follows the Sweet Pea Run and Children’s Run. Earlier this year, Sweet Pea representatives met with local company West Paw, to find out how best to incorporate Bozeman’s canine friends into the Festival. While understanding that dogs are not permitted at the Festival itself, West Paw suggested the inclusion of the dogs in the Parade and volunteered to sponsor it. The entry fee is $20 per dog with proceeds benefiting “Working Dogs for Conservation,” the world’s leading conservation detection dog organization. Sweet Pea encourages canine participants to come dressed in their most creative finery; donning the Festival’s namesake flower is a bonus. This year’s Dog Parade is a trial run. If successful, the Festival hopes to make the Dog Parade an annual event replete with prizes. Dogs must be well-behaved, able to withstand the stimulus of a large crowd, and tolerant of other dogs. For a complete list of rules and regulations, or to register your pooch for this year’s Dog Parade, please visit the Festival website at www.sweetpeafestival.org.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man on lam for years after rape charge in Butte gets 10 years in prison

A man who went on the lam for eight years after he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Butte in 2012 has been sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison. Prosecutors initially charged 49-year-old Patrick Dean Kakouris with sexual intercourse without consent, which carries a possible term of life in prison, but he skipped a court hearing in January 2013 and left town.
BUTTE, MT
Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

