66 best Prime Day deals still available on headphones, TVs, speakers and more

The very best Prime Day deals

Insignia Full HD TV 32-39-inch from $89.99 (save $70)

Ideal if you are after a second-bedroom or kitchen TV, these small sets have built-in streaming services based on Amazon's Fire TV smart platform and should deliver the basics on a budget. View Deal

LG OLED48A1 $1200 $797 at Amazon (save $403)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 $85 $35 at Amazon (save $50)

Want a five-star Alexa smart speaker with the added bonus of a video screen? The Echo Show series is just the job. And at this ridiculously low price (better than last year's), why wouldn't you choose to have one? View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch $479 $429 at Amazon (save $50)

T he iPad 2021 is still the best tablet in its field. If your current device has seen better days, or you're looking for an entry-level model for video calls that can also hold plenty of content to keep family members occupied, then this is an excellent option. View Deal

Prime Day Amazon Device deals 2022

Audible Premium Plus 3 months free (save $44.85) Sometimes it's nice to just relax with a pair of headphones and let the spoken word wash over you – especially when it's free! For a limited time, get 3 months Audible Premium Plus free. $14.95 a month after; no contract. Cancel anytime. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 90 days free (save $30)

Get three whole months of unlimited lossless and hi-res streaming completely free with this Prime Day "try before you buy" deal, which saves you almost $30. Cancel any time.. View Deal

Prime Stampcard Get $10 credit free

Prime members can receive a $10 credit toward a future Amazon purchase by collecting a stamp for completing each of four Prime activities: stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Offer ends midnight July 13th. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $20 at Amazon (save $30)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too... View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 $17 at Amazon (save $23)

This mid-range streaming stick promises Full HD streaming, Dolby Atmos support for more immersive sound and Alexa voice controls. Save 57% on this fantastic streamer for Prime Day. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) $110 $55 at Amazon (save $55)

The older (but still excellent) Echo Show 8 is half price this Prime Day – a great choice if you want Alexa with a bigger (8inch) screen than the Echo Show 5's. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube $120 $60 at Amazon (save $60)

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favourite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $30 $12 at Amazon (save $18)

Fire TV Stick Lite is an even more affordable way to stream in full HD. It's 50 per cent more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick, and features HDR support. At this price, why wouldn't you? View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 16GB $70 $30 at Amazon (save $37)

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price - especially with this Prime Day deal. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7-inch screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4K TV $470 $299 (save $170)

We haven't tested this TV, but if you're after a 4K HDR picture with built-in streaming services and the benefit of a Fire TV Alexa Voice remote on a strict budget, you likely won't find better. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) $150 $75 at Amazon (save $75)

The Fire HD 10 is the best big tablet out there if you are on a budget, and your budget will go much further if you purchase one this Prime Day. With a 1080p 10-inch screen, 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life, this is a great everyday tablet. View Deal

Prime Day headphones deals 2022

Sennheiser HD 250BT: $60 $44 at Amazon (save $25)

No luxury flourishes here, just a great value. Enjoy an open, detailed presentation alongside in-app EQ options coupled with a great budget build. The Sennheiser HD 250BT are a great option for wireless headphones on the cheap. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $350 $228 at Amazon

Not the latest premium Sony headphones (that'd be the pricier XM5) but these are still hugely recommendabe – especially at this price. They sound excellent, are comfortable to wear and sport decent ANC. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: $278 $198 at Amazon

Current class leaders, these earbuds deliver a satisfying user experience, class-leading battery life, some of the best noise-cancelling we’ve heard in this category, and absolutely stunning sound quality. Put simply, this is the benchmark for premium true wireless earbuds. View Deal

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: $98 $58 at Amazon

In the WF-C500, Sony has managed to bring a lot of what makes its expensive true wireless in-ears such a success without cutting too many corners too obviously – and in the process, it has made your job of choosing a great budget pair that little bit easier. View Deal

Sony WH-CH710N headphones: $148 $68 at Amazon

We haven't reviewed these headphones just yet, but Sony's positioning them as a cheaper alternative to the excellent WF-1000XM3. These aim to bring a balanced yet punchy sound with active noise-cancellation and 35 hours of battery life without breaking the bank. View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Wireless $200 $115 at Amazon (save $85)

These ever-popular Beats wireless on-ears are $40 off at Amazon. They aren't the best-sounding headphones out there, but they sound likeably clear and bold and have excellent features. Good value at this knockdown price. View Deal

AKG Y500 Wireless $150 $43 at Amazon (save $107)

" Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of these wireless on-ears under intense review. View Deal

Shure Aonic 50 $399 $249 at Amazon (save $150) Given this is new ground for Shure, the Aonic 50 are a solid first attempt at a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. They aren't quite as engaging as the Sony and Sennheiser class leaders, but they do offer outstanding levels of detail, clear and clean delivery and solid bass. View Deal

Apple AirPods Max $549 $439 at Amazon (save $110)

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 (2019) $159 $90 at Amazon (save $70)

The second-gen AirPods get a price cut ahead of the AirPods 3's arrival. If you arent bothered about spatial audio and those slightly longer stems, these veterans still offer unbeatable usability and decent sound quality for Apple users for a much lower price. View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ70W $249 $151 at Amazon (save $98)

US buyers can grab a great deal on these earbuds. Save $98 on premium wireless earbuds that impress with punchy sound, good noise-cancelling and a comfortable design. Silver finish only. View Deal

AirPods Pro $250 $170 at Amazon (save $75)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Now, they're even better thanks to spatial audio support, and this is a great price for the AirPods Pro.

Bose QC45 headphones $329 $229 (save $100)

With hard-to-beat effective noise cancellation, a 24-hour battery life and a truly comfortable build, if you're looking for a deal on your next long-haul flight companion, you may have just found it. View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W $180 $128 at Amazon (save $52)

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $121 at Amazon (save $109)

While now surpassed by the WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 $400 $279 at Amazon (save $120)

In our review we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of $400. Now, they're a bargain with this big saving in the Prime day sales. View Deal

JBL Reflect Flow $ 150 $88.75 at Amazon (save $61)

In our five-star review, we praised the Reflect Flow's detail, musicality and strong bass depth. They also deliver a solid fit and long battery life, perfect for those evening runs.

Beats Powerbeats Pro $250 $200 at Amazon (save $50)

At this price, the Pros aren't bad options at all for sporty types. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at. View Deal

Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds: $129 $99 (save $30)

Comfortable, easy to use and with a great sound, these are excellent wireless earbuds for active types – some of the best running earbuds on the market, in fact. So this rare 50 per cent discount is most welcome. View Deal

Beats Studio Buds $150 $99.95 (save $50)

Walmart has $50 off all three colours of the Beats Studio Buds – red, black and white. The deal also includes free shipping and a 30-day free returns window. We called these new Beats "a neat true wireless solution that represents one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far". So, what are you waiting for? View Deal

Prime Day TV deals 2022

Samsung LS03B: $1100 $848 at Amazon (save $252)

Samsung's Frame packs in a 4K QLED display, HDR, and 120Hz support alongside a sleek, modern design that's the perfect fit as the centerpiece of your living room. View Deal

Hisense 43A6G: $310 $257 at Amazon (save $53)

We've reviewed the UK variant of this 4K TV, and we're wowed by the number of features and the level of picture and sound quality on offer for such a low price. View Deal

Sony XBR-48A9S: $1900 $798 at Amazon (save $1102)

When we reviewed the 48A9S at $1900, we loved its image quality, strong audio performance, and solid app selection, but we thought it was pricey. At less than $1000, the 48A9S is a fantastic OLED. View Deal

LG OLED55CX HDR OLED TV $2000 $1116 at Amazon (save $884)

The CX is the sweet spot in LG's 2020 OLED TV range – it gets you all of LG's top picture tech at a great price. Expect detail, richer colours and smooth motion. An astonishingly capable all-rounder. We've seen it cheaper but this is still a great price. View Deal

LG OLED65C1: $2500 $1549 at Walmart (save $951)

The C1 OLED boasts excellent detail and clarity, deep, inky blacks, buttery-smooth 120Hz playback, and excellent HDR. A fantastic TV with a hugely tempting (and reduced) price tag. View Deal

Sony XR-65A80J: $2499 $2448 at Amazon (save $101)

This Sony OLED offers up a super-sharp picture that's punchy and vibrant but still natural on top of excellent motion handling. This is a great set, and with a discount on top of the value it already offers, it's a great deal. View Deal

LG OLED65G2: $3200 $2597 at Amazon (save $602)

LG's premium G-series of OLED TVs wows with a bright picture, extraordinarily deep blacks, and an improved Gallery design. With this meaty discount, you can get one of the best TVs around for less than $3000. View Deal

Samsung QN55QN90AAFXZA: $1597 $1197 at Amazon (save $400)

We loved this TV's fantastically bright, punchy picture alongside its excellent sharpness and detail. Plus, this set packs in a superb TV OS, too. At nearly a third off, this Samsung Neo set is exceptional value. View Deal

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $1499 $999 on Amazon (save $500)

This 4K HDR TCL TV with 240 localized dimming zones and Mini-LED display tech offers up great picture quality for the price alongside a game mode and the familiar suite of smart features. View Deal

Prime Day speaker deals 2022

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) $250 $202 at Amazon (save $48)

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in discounts. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare discount. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $20 at Amazon (save $30)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too... View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa $399 $349 at Amazon (save $50)

Its smaller brother, the 300, didn't wow us for sound (and we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model) but this larger speaker boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants and you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price, but hurry, there aren't many left... View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve $199 $169 at Amazon (save $30)

Bose's Bluetooth model delivers huge performance from a tiny speaker. Whether in your home or out and about, it will make your tunes sing. And at this price, your heart, too. View Deal

JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $180 at Amazon (save $170)

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: " One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that discount! View Deal

JBL Charge 3 $150 $100 at Amazon (save $50)

It may not be the newest speaker in JBL's Charge family, but that doesn't stop it from being a versatile wireless speaker with a fine feature set and very good sound quality. For its price, it is excellent. Which is why we gave it five stars. View Deal

Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 $399 $239 at Amazon (save $160)

The B6.2 speakers take what we loved about their Award-winning siblings and build on it with an even fuller-bodied and more mature presentation. If you want a faithful representation of what the rest of your system can do, the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers will deliver just that. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i $399 $349 at Amazon (save $50)

The Q Acoustics 3020i built on the strength of their Award-winning predecessors. They're deep in size, deep in sonic analysis, and ultimately will make great first speakers. View Deal

Klipsch R-41M $280 $130 at Amazon (save $150)

The R-41M pair are Klipsch classics with their horn tweeter and copper-colored driver – and heavily discounted ones at that thanks to their current 43% discount. Bargain. View Deal

Klipsch R-41PM Bluetooth $499 $249 at Amazon (save $250)

Very well-equipped powered bookshelf speakers by Klipsch that offer an integrated phono pre-amp, Bluetooth, digital optical, analog RCA and USB inputs. Now with 44% off. View Deal

Triangle Borea BR08 $1399 $900 at Amazon (save $500)

If you don't mind a white finish, these Triangle floorstanders are an absolute bargain at Amazon right now. They’re happy playing all genres of music and do it with a charm that’s addictive and, indeed, class-leading. What Hi-Fi? Award winners View Deal

Polk Audio TSi100 $149 $99 at Amazon (save $50)

These Polk speakers are a great price worth a punt for anyone on a strict budget looking for their first proper speakers. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall. View Deal

Prime Day tablet deals 2022

2021 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) $799 $699 at Amazon (save $100)

We called Apple's latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro "the pinnacle of portable cinema". This deal is on the 11-inch variant, which shares a lot of its larger sibling's charm and includes a very welcome discount. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 256GB $679 $475 at Amazon (save $204)

Amazon has knocked even more money off Samsung's 2021, iPad-rivalling, Android tablet. The 12.4-inch slate comes with an S-Pen, so you can doodle, clip, tap and scribble notes. View Deal

Surface Go 2 Pentium 128GB $370 $310 at Amazon (save $60)

The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The Go 2 (now superseded by the Go 3) is far superior thanks to its 11-hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and HD webcam for video calls. An awesome buy at this price. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 256GB $1200 $939 at Amazon (save $261)

Here's a massive discount on this multi-tasking tablet. The latest model, it sports a with 13-inch PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and an Intel Evo chip that promises high-performance. View Deal

Prime Day hi-fi deals 2022

Marantz PM6007 $799 $462 at Amazon (save $338)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. A great all-rounder. View Deal

Onkyo TX-8220 $349 $249 at Amazon (save $100)

This stereo receiver features two powerful amplifiers, digital audio inputs for TV and BD/DVD player connection, analog inputs for your audio devices and built-in Bluetooth connectivity. There is even a dedicated phono input for your vinyl record player. And you can make a $100 saving. View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT $219 $199 at Amazon (save $20)

Not the best-sounding turntable in the entry-level space, but if you want to listen to vinyl wirelessly through your Bluetooth headphones, this is an affordable way to do it. View Deal

Prime home theater deals 2022

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player $300 $227 at Amazon (save $73)

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes with smart apps for on-demand streaming. View Deal

Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 cinema pack $2180 $1806 at Amazon (save $351)

This five-star Elac Debut 2.0 speaker package is also available at a significant discount. It's a classic-looking and beautiful sounding system offering some genuine home cinema refinement. View Deal

Elac Debut 2.0 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos cinema pack $2470 $2062 at Amazon (save $391)

The same five-star home theater speaker package as above but with a pair of Elac Dolby Atmos speaker modules to pop ontop of the floorstanders and add a new dimension to your movie sound. Cracking deal. View Deal

LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar $800 $395 at Amazon (save $405)

This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many the connectivity and features of LG's higher-end models, including eARC, HDMI 2.1 input, optical connectivity, Bluetooth and wi-fi, Chromecast and Airplay 2. Sonically this 3.1.2 package punches above its weight with a broad, vibrant soundstage that can easily match the cinematic scale of larger screens. It can also be upgraded to 5.1.2 by the addition of the SPK8 2.0 surround kit View Deal

Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 soundbar: $1900 $1600 at Amazon (save $300)

This Nakamichi system is probably the highest channel count system you'll find discounted this Prime Day with 4 rear surrounds and dual subs. It features the company's all-new Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max technology, supercharged speaker drivers and amplifier hardware, eARC connectivity, Dolby Atmos , DTS:X, Dolby Vision and, for the first time ever, Qualcomm aptX HD support. It's not a model we've tested yet but it's a whole lot of tech for your money. View Deal

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 $899 $799 at Amazon (save $100) Available in black and white, this slick soundbar has all the spec you'd expect from Bose with wifi connectivity, Airplay, Bluetooth, Chromecast and multi-room streaming. Sonically it produces an impressively wide soundfield and an articulate and crisp Dolby Atmos performance. View Deal

Sony SF100 soundbar $128 $99 at Target (save $29)

If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital , Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. View Deal

Samsung HW-Q600A $600 $345 at Amazon (save $255)

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system. View Deal

Sony HT-G700: $599 $398 at Amazon (save $201)

The Sony HT-G700 has got a big, weighty sound that makes for an impressive and engaging Dolby Atmos listening experience all the while coming in a solid, stylish package. At less than $400, the HT-G700 is a good soundbar and an even better deal for a bar that comes packed with its own wireless subwoofer alongside a dedicated HDMI input. If you aren't interested in multi-room support, this soundbar is a great way to upgrade the sound of any TV. View Deal

Roku Streambar: $129 $89 at Amazon (save $40)

Roku has its own soundbar, the Streambar, and its got direct, well-projected sound with a solid feature list and most importantly can get loud without issue. If you need a cheap upgrade for your TV, this is it. Plus, the Roku Streambar is also its very own full-fledged Roku device with all the familiar Roku features you already probably know and love, so it's a great way to make a TV smart and easily stream all the 4K HDR content you could ever want. Check it out while supplies last. View Deal

LG CineBeam HU80KA 4K projector $2700 $2067 at Amazon (save $633)

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find. View Deal

Prime Day Apple deals 2022

iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 1TB $1799 $1699 at Amazon (save $100)

Here's a massive discount on the 2021 iPad Pro. This high-end tablet combines slick design with Apple's speedy M1 chip and a truly fantastic ProMotion XDR display with True Tone. A bargain at this price. View Deal

Apple AirPods 3 $179 $169.99 at Amazon (save $9)

Apple's latest AirPods edge one step closer to the AirPods Pro. How? With shorter stems and the inclusion of spatial audio. Honestly, any discount on these excellent new earbuds is welcome, no matter how modest. View Deal

