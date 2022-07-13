ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Analysis: Lula in Flak Jacket, Brazil on Edge as Political Killing Mars Campaign

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) - The shooting over the weekend of an official in Brazil's leftist Workers' Party (PT) by a supporter of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has inflamed fears of more political violence ahead of a heated election in October. The local party official's death was the most dramatic case...

www.usnews.com

Person
Jair Bolsonaro
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Raised Ukraine Stance on Russia Gas Turbine With Trudeau

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday that Ukrainians would never accept Canada's decision to return a gas turbine intended for a Russian pipeline because it would encourage more sanctions violations. Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that he had talked...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 145 of the invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has fired the country’s head of the security service and the prosecutor general, claiming more than 60 of their employees have been “working against” Ukraine in Russian-occupied territory. He added that 651 criminal proceedings had been registered relating to high treason and collaboration by employees of prosecutors’ offices, pretrial investigation bodies and other law enforcement agencies.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

UAE Detains U.S. Lawyer for Khashoggi on Money Laundering Charges

(Reuters) - United Arab Emirates authorities have detained Asim Ghafoor, a U.S. citizen and civil rights attorney who previously served as a lawyer for slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said U.S.-based rights group DAWN of whose board Ghafoor is a member. A UAE government official confirmed Ghafoor was arrested while transiting...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nigerian Unions to Protest Shutdown of Public Universities Due to Strike

ABUJA (Reuters) -The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will embark on two-day protest on July 26 to demonstrate against a six-month shutdown of public universities across the country due to pay disagreements between the government and teachers, it said on Sunday. The NLC, the country's main umbrella union, represents millions of...
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Leading official of South Africa's ruling ANC party dies

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the long-serving deputy secretary-general of his ruling African National Congress party Jessie Duarte, who died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Duarte, 68, was elected to the leading position in the ANC in 2012...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Biden Names Board to Help End Freight Railroad and Union Contract Disputes

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday named the members of an emergency board tasked with helping resolve disputes between freight rail carriers and their unions, the White House said. Biden signed an order on Friday ahead of a deadline to intervene in nationwide U.S. railroad labor talks covering 115,000...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Candidates for UK leader seek to woo right wing before vote

LONDON (AP) — The candidates to become the next British prime minister burnished their right-wing credentials Sunday, as they looked to remain in the race to succeed Boris Johnson. Many of the five remaining hopefuls highlighted issues linked to Brexit and immigration as they attempted to woo fellow Conservative lawmakers ahead of a third round of voting on Monday, when another contender will drop out. Even though the eventual winner will automatically become prime minister, the contenders must appeal to a narrow constituency of party members, who tend to be whiter, older and more right-wing than the general public. The candidates face a series of votes from lawmakers this week, who will narrow down the field to two, before facing a runoff among an estimated 180,000 Conservative Party members. Writing in Britain’s Sunday Telegraph newspaper, the former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who is the frontrunner among Conservative lawmakers, pledged to tear up European Union laws as Britain beds down its position outside the bloc.
IMMIGRATION
Americas
Country
Brazil
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Claims of forced deportations and grain talks take place

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Russia to stop forced deportations and "filtration" operations involving Ukrainians. Russia had detained and forcibly moved to Russia some 900,000 to 1.6 million people, many of them children, he said. Mr Blinken cited reports of children being separated from parents or...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Deforestation In Colombia Edges Up, Moving Further From Govt Target

Deforestation in Colombia edged up for the second year in a row in 2021, rising 1.5% versus 2020 levels, the environment ministry said on Friday, taking the government further away from its target of reducing the rate by 30%. In 2021, 174,103 hectares (430,218 acres) of forest were destroyed, the...
AMAZON
US News and World Report

Fires Scorch Spain and France, Where Flames Reach the Beach

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France, including one whose flames reached two popular Atlantic beaches on Sunday, as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave. So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain, but authorities in...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Saudi Foreign Minister: Not Aware of Any Discussions on Gulf-Israel Defence Alliance

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday he was not aware of any discussions on a Gulf-Israeli defence alliance and that the kingdom was not involved in such talks. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters after a U.S.-Arab summit that Riyadh's decision to...
CNN

Britain's Conservative party leadership race is turning into a transphobic spectacle

Britain's Conservative leadership contest kicked off this week, a weeks-long process that will result in the country's next prime minister. Besides the standard pledges of tax cuts or a slimmed down state, there has also been an enthusiastic promotion of anti-trans positions, potentially marking an intensification of the current government's "war on woke."
POLITICS
960 The Ref

G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

BANGKOK — (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies agreed at meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali this week on the need to jointly tackle global ills such as inflation and food crises, but failed to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine.
ECONOMY

