Bicyclist Killed in Big-Rig Collision on DeWolf Avenue. The crash happened on July 11th, at around 3:40 a.m. along Jensen Avenue and DeWolf Avenue. According to reports, Chavez was riding his bike along the road when, for reasons unknown, he veered left into the path of a semi-truck. The truck driver did not see Chavez, and struck his bike. The force of the impact caused Chavez to be ejected from his bike onto the pavement. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO