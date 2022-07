German automotive manufacturers BMW has announced a rather strange subscription model involving the use of heated seats in the cars they manufacture. According to a report by The Verge, BMW will now offer a monthly subscription charge for customers to use the heated seats functionality in their cars. And no, it doesn't involve replacing any of the seats. Instead, the monthly subscription fee will remove the software block that prevents drivers and passengers from using a functionality that is already present in the car.

