90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 — next episode, cast, trailer and everything we know about the reality series

Some of fans' favorite couples throughout the 90 Day Universe are back for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7. If you’ve been wondering about the loud and intrusive voice bellowing "Michael" from Hazlehurst, Ga., or asking yourself if Jenny and her new in-laws are one big happy family or thinking about Big Ed and his upcoming nuptials, then this new season is going to be for you.

As usual, the series focuses on what happens next with personalities that have been featured on 90 Day Fiancé , 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way . Although viewers would love to think that the couples have managed to conquer all of their relationship issues caused by distance, finances, family members or cultural values, more often than not, on this show that doesn’t prove to be the case. Let’s just hope this season Michael’s visa is approved and he and Angela can finally live their lives together in the US.

Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7.

When is the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7?

The new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is officially underway, and there's already a question as to whether Angela has a new man .

The next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 titled "Complicated" airs on Sunday, September 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on both TLC and Discovery Plus . Here’s a synopsis of what viewers can expect to see:

"Sumit wants to spice things up with Jenny. Usman has doubts. Yara fears for her family in Ukraine. Liz opens up to her friend about a shocking comment from Ed. Libby's sisters betray her. Angela prepares for Nigeria."

Check out the sneak peek for this week's new episode. It looks like Kim and Usman have some tough conversations ahead.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 cast

Angela and Michael



Elizabeth and Andrei

Yara and Jovi

Jenny and Sumit

Kimberly and Usman

Liz and Ed

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are featured on this season of the show. The couple has had a bit of a tumultuous relationship since the pair first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 2. In fact, during the reunion special for the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? she seemingly ended things with her husband via a video call.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have also faced their fair share of relationship ups and downs, but their issues usually stemmed from their respective families (well, her family). Since their first appearance on 90 Day Fiancé season 5, if the couple didn’t find themselves embroiled in a conflict with Elizabeth’s sisters, then they were feuding with her brother Charlie. In the final episode of last season before the reunion, Andrei was last seen in a heated physical altercation with Charlie at the home of Elizabeth’s father.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have always been a interesting couple to watch since they first graced our screens on 90 Day Fiancé season 8. The two have often seemed to differ in their lifestyle preferences. She rather live in the nice quiet suburbs with their daughter, and he made it known he rather live in the city where there is always something to do in the moments you need a break from parenthood. Jovi also had a hard time picking up on Yara’s social clues last season which led to her slapping him in a strip club.

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are another couple plagued with family drama. To say Sumit’s parents have not liked Jenny is perhaps an understatement. His mother especially has no qualms about telling the two they shouldn’t be together, largely because of their age difference. This has been the case since the couple first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 1.

Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies are new kids on the block having just been introduced to viewers on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5. The last time viewers saw the pair Usman was being confronted over the fact he had contacted an ex and Kimberly was unaware of the conversation. While some fans thought the two ended things, it’s clear they are very much still together.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods ’ relationship not only finds turmoil from outside sources such as Ed’s family and friends, but the two have also had their own issues that have caused them to break up multiple times, as well documented on the two seasons of 90 Day: The Single Life . It’s too early to tell if they’re done breaking up to make up.

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween are literally fresh off their debut to the 90 Day universe in the OG series 90 Day Fiancé , the newlyweds are set to explore married life as well as navigate Shaeeda’s pressing urge to have a baby. It will be interesting to see if the residential prankster has any more jokes up his sleeve for his wife.

What happens in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7?

Liz and Ed, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 (Image credit: TLC)

As with every season, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? documents what happens with some of our favorite couples from the 90 Day Universe after they’re done filming their respective series of the franchise. For the six couples featured this season, TLC has released a synopsis of what to expect.

Kim and Usman

"Kim travels to Nigeria prepared to propose to Usman. Unfortunately for her, neither partners' family seems to support the union. Kim’s son Jamal worries that she’s moving too fast, while Usman’s mother frets about him marrying an older woman who is not able to have children. As her stay in Nigeria continues, Kim learns the hard way that two’s company and three’s a crowd as the prospect of Usman taking a second wife looms. Adamant that she must be his first wife, Kim is frustrated by Usman’s family’s determination to set him up with a younger woman before she marries him. Heated words and milkshakes fly — will Kim be able to accept Usman’s family stipulations on their potential union, or is this relationship doomed to fail?"

Jenny and Sumit

"The cat’s out of the bag: Jenny and Sumit are married and the groom’s family is not happy to hear it. Sumit’s relatives refuse to acknowledge their nuptials as Jenny grows more and more homesick. With their marriage off to a rocky start, Sumit is focused on finding a way to repair his relationship with his family. The couple is also slowly realizing that their age difference may actually be affecting their relationship — their visions for married life may not be compatible. Will Jenny & Sumit be able to find common ground or are their lives going in separate directions?"

Ed and Liz

"Ed and Liz’s journey to the altar faces roadblock after roadblock as the couple’s lingering trust and control issues resurface. To make matters more difficult, Ed’s friends and family remain reluctant to welcome his new fiancé into the fold. The couple is committed to making their relationship work and are planning engagement parties and looking for homes together. But, between the couple’s jealousy and family troubles, everyone wonders: will they or won’t they walk down the aisle?"

Jovi and Yara

"While Jovi and Yara love being parents to baby Mylah, Yara is combating postpartum insecurities and their relationship has changed. Yara is also battling a particularly tough bout of homesickness and the couple considers a visit to Ukraine — but everything changes when the Russia-Ukraine War breaks out. Jovi & Yara decide to go to Prague, where Yara’s mother lives. Yara is desperate to help her loved ones navigate the crisis and considers her options for bringing them over to the States. Against a backdrop of so much turmoil, will this couple be able to find any peace?"

Elizabeth and Andrei

"Things are looking up for Elizabeth and Andrei. The pair is moving up in the world: they’ve bought a home, Andrei is settling into work and Libby is considering a career change to pursue her lifelong passion for music. However, tensions are mounting amidst concerns that Andrei is cutting Libby off from her family. Andrei’s relationship with her family has always been rocky, but when an unexpected — and atypical — green card interview is demanded of Andrei, the couple is left wondering if someone is trying to sabotage their happiness — and potentially get him deported."

Angela and Michael

"With his visa issues ongoing, Michael is still in Nigeria and Angela feels he’s becoming increasingly neglectful of her. Despite their issues with it in the past, he has reactivated his social media accounts and even gone so far as to block her, causing Angela to wonder for the first time whether he’s scamming her. Craving attention and in need of support from others, Angela starts a flirtatious friendship with a man she met online, who she considers meeting in person. But with the approval of Michael’s visa fast approaching, Angela still wants to give their marriage one last chance. Can Angela and Michael mend their broken relationship, or will all of their baggage prove to be too much?"

Bilal and Shaeeda

"Fresh off of tying the knot on last night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé , Bilal is looking forward to an idyllic honeymoon phase with his new bride, but Shaeeda's got business on the brain -- baby business. Their prenup contains a stipulation about Shaeeda getting pregnant before she turns 40, but Bilal frets that the burden of a new baby could torpedo their nascent marriage. But a fateful visit to the doctor reveals unsettling news about her fertility, unearthing trust and abandonment issues and pushing their relationship to the brink. Will their pregnancy deadline fulfill Shaeeda’s dreams of motherhood or prove to be the expiration date for an increasingly precarious marriage?"

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 trailer

This season looks to be amazingly entertaining. But on a side note, how many times must we watch Ed have his back hair removed?

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 is a TLC Original program and can be viewed in the US live on TLC. Those that don’t have traditional cable/satellite television, TLC can be viewed on live streaming services such as Fubo TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Additionally, new episodes can be viewed on demand via Discovery Plus. If you’re interested in watching the series using this method, you’ll need a subscription to the platform.

UK fans of the series should also be able to view episodes with a subscription to Discovery Plus.