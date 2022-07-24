Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Marvel movie

While just about all Marvel movies are major, tentpole events, there is something different about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . The original Black Panther was not only a box-office behemoth and the first superhero movie to earn an Oscar Best Picture nomination, but it became a true cultural phenomenon. All of that makes the long-awaited Black Panther sequel that much more exciting.

With Marvel’s 2022 is already plenty stuffed with Moon Knight , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , Ms. Marvel , Thor: Love and Thunder and more, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be the proverbial cherry on top. But can it have the same success as the first movie?

While we are forced to wait to get an answer to that question, here is everything you need to know about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in movie theaters on November 11. This makes it the third new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to come out in 2022, following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder .

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was originally meant to come out on July 8, but Disney shuffled a number of release dates around back in fall 2021, which moved Black Panther to its new November date, originally occupied by The Marvels , which is now expected in 2023.

Is there a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer?

Marvel unveiled the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 . It's an emotional trailer as much of it has pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman while also hinting at some of the story and new characters that we are going to meet. In brief, it looks epic.

What is the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot?

Not surprisingly, Marvel has been characteristically tight-lipped about any plot details in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , as no official logline has been released as of yet. However, we can give you a brief recap of when we last saw these characters. Obligatory SPOILER ALERT .

In 2018’s Black Panther , after defeating Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) decided to open up Wakanda to the rest of the world. This in part led to the event of Avengers: Infinity War , where Wakanda served as the battleground for Earth’s heroes and Thanos forces. Famously, Earth’s mightiest heroes would lose that battle as Thanos wiped out half of the universe’s population, which included T’Challa and Shuri (Letita Wright).

In Avengers: Endgame , Okoye (Danai Gurira) is the de facto leader of Wakanda. We don’t see much of her, though she mentions that there are earthquakes at the bottom of the ocean that she is paying attention to. When the Avengers get their rematch with Thanos, their plan works to bring back everyone that was snapped away in the previous movie, including T’Challa and Shuri. The last we saw the main Black Panther characters was celebrating Earth’s victory at the end of that movie.

With the first trailer for the movie releasing at San Diego Comic-Con, while nothing is officially confirmed, we get the first sense of the plot. This includes mourning for Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa, Angela Bassett's Ramonda becoming queen of Wakanda, the theories pointing to an Atlantean antagonist appearing to be true and someone taking over the role of the Black Panther.

Who is the next Black Panther?

Because of Boseman’s tragic passing, someone else must suit up as the titular hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . So who will it be?

In the trailer, the Black Panther only appears once, partially, and we don't see who is in the suit. The smart money is still on Shuri (Letita Wright) taking over the role as the superhero, but other options include Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia, Winston Duke's M'Baku and Danai Gurira's Okoye.

Who is in the Black Panther: Wakanda cast?

Many of the original Black Panther cast are back for the sequel. This includes the previously mentioned Letita Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira. Other familiar faces set to appear are Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda and Florence Kasumba as Ayo.

One cast member from the first Black Panther movie not returning is Daniel Kaluuya, as the actor confirmed in an interview for his movie Nope that scheduling conflicts did not allow him to return for the superhero franchise.

Meanwhile, there are some exciting new members of the Black Panther cast, particularly Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Cole. Huerta is probably best known for his role in Narcos: Mexico , while Cole is an award-winning actor and creator for the series I May Destroy You . It is not clear at this time what role either are playing.

Dominique Thorne is also joining the cast as Riri Williams. The new character has a ig future in the MCU, as she will become Iron Heart and is getting her own Disney Plus series. Her future is teased in the trailer.

Who is the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director?

Ryan Coogler, who directed the first Black Panther , is returning to the franchise to helm Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , which he also wrote.

Coogler’s previous directing credits includes Fruitvale Station and Creed , but he has also been active as a producer. He was part of the producing team of the Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah , as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy and the upcoming movie Creed III . He’s also continuing to work with Marvel as a producer on the upcoming Disney Plus original series Ironheart and an untitled show that will be set around Wakanda.

How will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever connect to the MCU?

Fully into Phase 4 of the MCU now, the pieces of how all of the new movies and Disney Plus original series will overlap and lead to the bigger goal of this new era of Marvel. While we don't know a lot about the plot, at Comic-Con, Marvel super producer Kevin Feiger said that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be the final movie of Phase 4, which has been all about introducing new characters that are going to play an important role moving forward. This includes the new Black Panther and, as mentioned above, Riri William's Iron Heart.

