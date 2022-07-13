ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center Cashes in on Kindness

By Bill Froehlich
 3 days ago

The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center is benefitting from the kindness -and the spare change – of visitors to some northern Michigan casinos.

“Cash in on Kindness” is a program run by Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands casinos – where guests can donate the spare change from their winnings to a local nonprofit. This month – that donation is going to the Traverse Bay CAC.

The organization helps children in six counties who have been involved in allegations of physical or sexual abuse. Ginger Kadlec is the Children’s Advocacy Center CEO. She says, “Those kiddos have been involved in allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or have witnessed acts of violence. This is the first place to come for them to tell their story. And a lot of times it’s the first time that any children who have experienced abuse can talk about what really happened to them.”

Kadlec says the donation will go a long way. “I’m still a little bit in a shock. $4,000 is a tremendous gift for our organization. This will definitely be used to provide those direct services to children and families. It costs, we estimate between $500-$600 an interview. So this will help provide the continued services we really need to make sure we provide for kiddos and families.”

The CAC also helps with family advocacy services, resources, and mental health care. See the link above for more information.

