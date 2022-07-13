‘Ms. Marvel’: Why There’s Hope for Season 2

Ms. Marvel came to an end on Disney+ on July 13, and fans are ready to see more of Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, we’ll see her on the big screen in 2023. But many wonder if Marvel will bring the Khan family, Bruno, Naika, and Kamran back together for season 2. And we might have good news regarding that front.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Ms. Marvel Episode 6, “No Normal.”]

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan | Marvel Studios

What happened in the ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale?

Before we get to the topic of Ms. Marvel Season 2, we have to recap the events of the season 1 finale. Ms. Marvel Episode 6 begins with Bruno and Kamran on the run from the Department of Damage Control. Meanwhile, Kamala returns home from Pakistan. Her mother makes her a superhero suit, which she wears to go help Bruno and Kamran. She finds them, and the trio meets with Nakia, Aamir, and Zoe at the high school.

DODC surrounds the building, and the group devises a plan to stall the agents so Kamran can escape. It works for the most part, but after agents arrest Bruno, Nakia, Aamir, and Zoe, Kamran discovers that his mother is dead. Angry, he confronts the DODC outside of the school.

Kamala protects Kamran when agents begin to shoot at him. She uses her new “embiggening” powers and helps Kamran flee to the docks, where a transport is waiting to take him to Pakistan. When he’s gone, the community, including Kamala’s family and friends, protects her from the DODC, and she escapes.

Later, Kamala’s father tells her that her name means “marvel” in Urdu. He calls her “Ms. Marvel,” and she finally has a superhero name.

Before Bruno leaves for Caltech, he tells his best friend that she has a mutation in her genes. And in the Ms. Marvel end-credits scene , Kamala’s bangle starts to glow, and she switches places with Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Why Marvel’s promotion for ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 6 may confirm season 2 is a possibility

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/V7NeQyHwFxk?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

We noticed something interesting when venturing into Disney+ to watch the final episode of Kamala Khan’s Disney+ series. The banner at the top of the app shows an advertisement for Ms. Marvel Episode 6. It reads, “Season Finale Now Streaming.”

And whereas a few other Marvel Disney+ shows’ finales were promoted as “series finales,” Ms. Marvel ‘s Twitter page advertised episode 6 as a “season finale.”

All of this leads us to believe that Ms. Marvel Season 2 could become a reality. There is still so much story left to tell in Kamala’s world, including what will happen with Kamran and the Red Daggers . Plus, there’s a love triangle waiting to be solved.

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season 2 will have to wait until after ‘The Marvels’

Although we believe Ms. Marvel Season 2 will see the light of day, it likely won’t arrive until after the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels . It’s confirmed that Iman Vellani will reprise her role as Kamala Khan in the movie.

The Ms. Marvel end-credits scene undoubtedly sets up the events of The Marvels , similar to WandaVision ‘s end-credits scene. For some reason, Kamala and Carol switched places, and they will team up with Monica Rambeau to figure out what’s happening.

And after they fight the good fight and Kamala gets to meet her hero, hopefully, she will return home to Jersey City for Ms. Marvel Season 2.

The Marvels premieres exclusively in theaters on July 28, 2023. And all episodes of Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 3’s Sneaky MCU Easter Egg, Explained