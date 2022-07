Despite their best efforts, BYU and Utah could be getting back together. If and when the Big 12 votes to admit the Utes, after the once-mighty Pac-12 collapses like a house of cards, the love-hate relationship will come full circle. Both rivals, connected at the hip in history, just might reunite as conference foes as early as 2024.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO