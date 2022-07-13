Browns Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper sends Gators recruit a message

Amari Cooper. Four-time NFL Pro Bowler, Biletnikoff Award winner… Florida Gators recruiter?

A video was posted to 4-star wide receiver recruit Andy Jean’s Instagram story where Cleveland Browns wide receicer Amari Cooper said some encouraging words for the Northwestern (Miami, Florida) standout.

In the video, Cooper gives a shoutout to Florida’s Director of Speed Improvement and Skill Development Tiger Jones. While Cooper and Jones have not worked together in the collegiate or professional ranks, Cooper mentions that Jones was responsible for mentally and physically preparing him for the NFL combine back in 2015.

Jean is a rising senior at Miami Northwestern High School, the same high school that Cooper attended, and is a target for Billy Napier who was Cooper’s wide receivers coach at Alabama for Cooper’s final two seasons in Tuscaloosa. The similarities don’t end there, as Jean wears No. 2 for Northwestern, the same number Cooper wore at the school and the number he will return to this fall in Cleveland.

It seems like Napier is reaching deep into his bag of recruiting tricks in an attempt to sign the 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher from Miami. He’ll look to beat out other top programs for his signature, with Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Miami in Jean’s top five.

Jean has taken official visits to Texas A&M and Florida this summer, with no timetable set for his commitment announcement. Jean is listed as a top 40 wideout in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports composite.

