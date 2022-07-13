ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper sends Gators recruit a message

By Sergio De La Espriella
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C99yq_0gek1AoH00

Amari Cooper. Four-time NFL Pro Bowler, Biletnikoff Award winner… Florida Gators recruiter?

A video was posted to 4-star wide receiver recruit Andy Jean’s Instagram story where Cleveland Browns wide receicer Amari Cooper said some encouraging words for the Northwestern (Miami, Florida) standout.

In the video, Cooper gives a shoutout to Florida’s Director of Speed Improvement and Skill Development Tiger Jones. While Cooper and Jones have not worked together in the collegiate or professional ranks, Cooper mentions that Jones was responsible for mentally and physically preparing him for the NFL combine back in 2015.

Jean is a rising senior at Miami Northwestern High School, the same high school that Cooper attended, and is a target for Billy Napier who was Cooper’s wide receivers coach at Alabama for Cooper’s final two seasons in Tuscaloosa. The similarities don’t end there, as Jean wears No. 2 for Northwestern, the same number Cooper wore at the school and the number he will return to this fall in Cleveland.

It seems like Napier is reaching deep into his bag of recruiting tricks in an attempt to sign the 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound pass-catcher from Miami. He’ll look to beat out other top programs for his signature, with Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Miami in Jean’s top five.

Jean has taken official visits to Texas A&M and Florida this summer, with no timetable set for his commitment announcement. Jean is listed as a top 40 wideout in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports composite.

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
FanSided

Lamar Jackson slander continues as former Ravens safety blames him for lack of WR depth

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson responded to criticism by former safety Bernard Pollard. When it comes to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, everyone has an opinion about his skill at the position. Some cite that he won the NFL MVP award for a reason back in 2019. Others criticize his throwing abilities. Well, former safety Bernard Pollard let everyone know his feelings about Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of his biggest comebacks. (He overcame the Atlanta Falcons’ 28-3 lead to pull out a victorious career-defining shocker.) The Paramount Pictures comedy, from director and co-writer Kyle Marvin, will open in theaters in 2023 and follows a quartet of octogenarian fans—played by Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin—who travel to Houston to root for their favorite sports idol. Think Book Club, but with Tom Brady.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Officially Responds To His Children Controversy

Herschel Walker has officially addressed recent reports claiming he is denying the existence of children he has fathered. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, spoke at the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition “Road to Majority” conference this weekend. During his appearance, he responded to the Daily Beast's reporting that he has four children, including three he has not acknowledged publicly.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Jones
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Running Back Cut

In order to make room for the Thursday signing of linebacker Malik Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back JaQuan Hardy. The release of Hardy, who spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Cowboys' practice squad, moves the roster total to 91. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to finally get past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2022. While Dak Prescott undoubtedly needs to have a big year, Ezekiel Elliott also must be more productive in the Cowboys backfield. Remember, Zeke was one of the running backs in the game in his early years in […] The post Ezekiel Elliott gets harshly criticized by Shannon Sharpe after release of ESPN’s RB rankings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Prize QB Arch Manning Overrated Due to Family Name, Insists 'Godfather of Recruiting'

The "Godfather of Recruiting'' is making an analysis that the University of Texas can refuse. “If his name was 'Arch Smith,' I think he’d probably be a high three-star quarterback,” said Mike Farrell, who describes himself as the “Godfather of Recruiting, speaking on the Crain & Company podcast. “Every time I watch other quarterbacks in this class, it knocks Arch down in my head.''
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Pro Bowl#American Football#Nfl Pro Bowler#Florida Gators#Texas A M
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy