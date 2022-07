The School of Music, Dance and Theatre welcomes Lindsey Reymore as an assistant professor of music theory beginning fall 2022. “I am particularly excited about the possibilities for transdisciplinary collaborations in both research and pedagogy at ASU — working with colleagues in other departments and schools to create new approaches that integrate and transcend the possibilities offered by any one discipline of study,” Reymore said. “This includes working closely with performers and composers, practitioners across the performing arts and with researchers in fields like psychology, statistics and neuroscience.”

