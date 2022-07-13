ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snag an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X for $332 before its price jumps up at midnight

By Sean Endicott
 3 days ago

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X is an incredibly fast processor that can handle the best PC games . It's a 12-core, 24-thread CPU that's actually so quick it may be overkill for your system. If you're looking at the Ryzen 9 5900X, make sure to pair it with a graphics card and other components that can keep up. For Amazon Prime Day, the Ryzen 9 5900X is down to $333 , which is 42% off its listed retail price.

That's a good deal on a chip that's historically been hard to get at a good price, but you'll have to act quickly since the deal ends right as Prime Day closes. It's important to note that the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is unlikely to jump all the way back up to the listed retail price of $570. Before Prime Day, the same CPU sold for around $400. Still, you want to save money anywhere you can when building a PC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2gTt_0gek0sF600

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $570 $332 at Amazon

As AMD's flagship consumer CPU, the Ryzen 9 5900X is an incredibly fast chip that can handle even the most demanding PC games. On Prime Day you can pick up the processor at a nice discount, but the deal ends soon. View Deal

In our post answering if the processor is good for gaming , our Tyler Colp states, "yes, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is an excellent choice for gaming, if a bit pricey. Its 12 cores might be a little overkill for gaming, but its raw processing speed puts it at the top against any and all competition."

Assuming the rest of your system is up to a similar standard, the Ryzen 9 5900X should be able to deliver games at over 100 frames per second.

While you're shopping for a CPU, make sure to check out the best Prime Day deals , including discounts on other PC components.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

