Tulsa Remote Program Announces Plan To Support Local Music

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO