Primary Election 2022: Assembly District 1 Race, Kitchens & Swagel on the Issues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels, who has the endorsement of Donald Trump, is running for Wisconsin governor as a political outsider. But records compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks political spending and donations, show Michels and his wife gave more than $200,000 to powerful Republicans and candidates for the past 12 years. His top GOP rival in the race, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and her political committees donated $130,000 over the same period. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels, co-owners of the Michels Corp. construction company, along with his wife, Barb, gave $207,650 to Republican and conservative candidates between 2010 and 2022, the Democracy Campaign data released Wednesday showed. Michels’ extended family has given $541,400 over that time period, the Democracy Campaign said.
