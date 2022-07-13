Primary Election 2022: Assembly District 1 Race, Kitchens & Swagel on the Issues

MADISON, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels has spent more than $7.9 million of his own money on his campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.The reports detail what has largely been a self-funded campaign for Michels, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump. The millionaire co-owner of a Brownsville-based construction company has received about $60,000 in individual donations since entering the race in April, the State Journal reported.Michels is going head-to-head on financing with fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, She has raised more than $3.6 million in the first half of...

