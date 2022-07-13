Brotherly Love: CCP Grad Gives Back To College To Help New Generation Of Students Like Himself Discover Superpower

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Community College of Philadelphia graduate is giving back to the college to say thank you, and to help a new generation of students.

“I think you know we all have, in one way, shape or form, superpowers,” Gunter Pfau said.

Pfau says the Community College of Philadelphia helped him discover his superpower.

Pfau is legally blind. He graduated from CCP in 2002, went on to Temple University and then founded a successful software company.

He gives a lot of credit to CCP professors and the school’s center on disability.

“It really did give me a level of confidence in my abilities that I didn’t have when I came in,” Pfau said.

Wendy Kohler is now director of the college’s center on disability.

“We want to make sure that students with disabilities, that they’re able to access all the information services and programs that the college offers,” Kohler said, “pretty much with the same ease of access as most other students.”

Pfau recently donated $100,000 to the community college.

Kohler explains the money will be used to not only help pay for equipment but to reward students for using the services available at the college as well as training faculty on creative inclusive practices.

“Honestly, we do have good faculty here who are very eager to serve students,” Kohler said. “Well, they just need some help and some ideas.”

Pfau said he carried the lessons from CCP throughout his career.

“What I learned from that is that the status quo or somebody that may be in a position of authority isn’t always correct,” Pfau said. “And that you can create and you can make things better.”