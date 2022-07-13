ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brotherly Love: CCP Grad Gives Back To College To Help New Generation Of Students Like Himself Discover Superpower

By Ukee Washington
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5xkZ_0gejzLUK00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Community College of Philadelphia graduate is giving back to the college to say thank you, and to help a new generation of students.

“I think you know we all have, in one way, shape or form, superpowers,” Gunter Pfau said.

Pfau says the Community College of Philadelphia helped him discover his superpower.

Pfau is legally blind. He graduated from CCP in 2002, went on to Temple University and then founded a successful software company.

He gives a lot of credit to CCP professors and the school’s center on disability.

“It really did give me a level of confidence in my abilities that I didn’t have when I came in,” Pfau said.

Wendy Kohler is now director of the college’s center on disability.

“We want to make sure that students with disabilities, that they’re able to access all the information services and programs that the college offers,” Kohler said, “pretty much with the same ease of access as most other students.”

Pfau recently donated $100,000 to the community college.

Kohler explains the money will be used to not only help pay for equipment but to reward students for using the services available at the college as well as training faculty on creative inclusive practices.

“Honestly, we do have good faculty here who are very eager to serve students,” Kohler said. “Well, they just need some help and some ideas.”

Pfau said he carried the lessons from CCP throughout his career.

“What I learned from that is that the status quo or somebody that may be in a position of authority isn’t always correct,” Pfau said. “And that you can create and you can make things better.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

The Block Gives Back Hosts Annual Peace And Play Day In Kensington To Promote Public Safety In Parks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An advocacy group held an event on Saturday to encourage peace and safety at public parks in Philadelphia. The Block Gives Back hosted its sixth annual Peace and Play Day at Scanlon Playground in Kensington. The goal of this anti-violence initiative was to promote community involvement and engagement. There was a DJ, food and games for the entire neighborhood to enjoy. “We’re here to make sure that the park is safe to use for kids because when I was growing up, as a kid, it was okay for me to go to the park, my parents encouraged that,” Reggie Stephens, an organizer, said. “But now, honestly, I’m scared to even let my nieces and nephews playing outside in my front yard without me being there.” The organization is working on a plan to recruit volunteers, businesses and community leaders to work towards a solution to violence in the community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

School District of Philadelphia launches transition team

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Ed.D. has announced a transition team as phase two of his three-phase approach to laying a strong foundation to improve outcomes for all students and achieve the Board’s “Goals and Guardrails” initiative. Phase one “Listening and Learning” sessions, together with the output from the transition team, will inform phase three, the development of a new strategic plan for the School District of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia High School Students Heading Off To Atlantic City For ACT-SO Awards At NAACP Convention

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Continuing its annual tradition, the NAACP will once again host the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, also known as the ACT-SO awards ceremony during its annual national convention. Nine students from schools throughout Philadelphia will be competing and CBS3 caught up with this talented group of young people before they left for Atlantic City. Some ACT-SO high school students from various schools around Philadelphia are fired up and ready to go. They will be competing against some of the best and brightest students from around the country at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City. “ACT-SO is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parks & Rec Teaching Lifeguard Of The Future How To Swim With Pool Pop-Up Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is making a splash with a new program. It’s now offering teens swimming lessons through so-called “pool pop-ups.” On a gorgeous Thursday night, Parks and Rec threw its first of several teen pool pop-up parties this summer. “It’s a special event gauged for teenagers so they can learn how to swim and become lifeguards in the future,” Parks and Rec Deputy Commissioner of Programs Bill Salvatore said. These pop-ups may be coming to a pool near you. “They’re in every corner of the city, so Saturday we’ll be in North Philly at C.B. Moore Rec Center and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Philadelphia Faces Backlash For Choice Of Harriet Tubman Statue Sculptor And Excluding Black Artists

In a virtual public meeting, several Black artists voiced their frustrations and concerns about the project and the importance of race, representation and opportunity. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the city awarded $500,000 to Wesley Wofford, a white sculptor who designed the traveling statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, which was displayed outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall earlier this year and has since been moved to White Plains, New York. But the city commissioned the work without proposals or drawings from additional artists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The Ko-Op, a New Affordable Therapy-Assisted Ketamine Treatment, Opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — There may be light at the end of the tunnel for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, eating disorders, suicidal ideation, and stressors that leave people feeling stuck in life. The Ko-Op, a groundbreaking, psychedelic psychotherapy treatment center where patients can undergo therapist-assisted ketamine treatments, has opened at 1625 South Street in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccp#College#Disability#Temple University
The Philadelphia Citizen

Judge A. Leon Higginbotham Jr. Mural Tribute

Mural Arts Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Citizen, and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School have come together to produce a uniquely Philadelphian tribute to honor the life and legacy of Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr. (1928-1998), a Philly civil rights pioneer. This dedication has been a longstanding dream of Citizen co-founder and co-executive director Larry Platt and Mural Arts executive director Jane Golden. So, who was Higginbotham and why does it matter?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New 988 Suicide Prevention Hotline To Launch Saturday Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Saturday, additional mental health resources are being made available across the country. The Department of Health and Human Services is launching the 988 national suicide prevention lifeline. It’s hard to forget these scenes from 2020 in West Philadelphia, 52nd street torn apart following the death of Walter Wallace Jr. The unrest was prompted by the 27-year-old being shot and killed by police. Officers responded after Wallace’s family called 911 asking for help. As you can see, 52nd Street is back and open. Wallace’s family called 911 asking for help, saying he was having mental health issues and police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Philly

‘It’s So Disrespectful’: Philadelphia Family Upset After Someone Vandalized Grandparents’ Mausoleum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family has reached out to Eyewitness News looking for help after their loved one’s resting place was vandalized. Someone is responsible for cleaning up this mess, but finding the owners of this property has been a challenge. It’s been over 30 years so there are no records. The family says they just want to get ahold of someone to clean it up. “You see all the graffiti on top, on the pillars, it’s really bad,” Mike Lightcap said. Lightcap is in disbelief as he looked at the tagged mausoleum where his grandparents Albert and Laura DeMarco were laid to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
swatstories.com

How I brought crime into Swarthmore?!

Like many students attending Swarthmore, I too had little idea as to what I wanted to study during my four years of College. I came to Swarthmore with one main question lingering through my mind…”Why do people behave the way they do?”. Naturally I found and fell in...
SWARTHMORE, PA
xpn.org

R.I.P. William Hart, lead singer of Philly soul icons The Delfonics

The iconic Philly vocalist and songwriter was 77 years old. Philadelphia’s William Hart — the lead singer, co-songwriter, and founding member of iconic Philadelphia soul trio The Delfonics — has passed away today at age 77, according to Rolling Stone. Hart and his bandmates’ creative streak of heartfelt, infectious pop records from the late 60s to mid-70s helped put Philly soul on the map, and shaped the city as a booming music industry town.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy