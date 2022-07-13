ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Ready for another wave

By The Virginian-Pilot, Daily Press Editorial Board
 3 days ago
People wear face masks as they walk, in Regent Street, in London, on Nov. 28. The number of new coronavirus cases across Britain has surged by more than 30% in the last week, with cases largely driven by the super infectious omicron variants. Data released by Britain’s Office for National Statistics on July 1 showed that more than 3 million people in the U.K. had COVID-19 last week, although there has not been an equivalent spike in hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

Hampton Roads again resembles the pre-pandemic times. Offices are again buzzing with workers, tourist destinations are bustling and, with so much happening outdoors, the region’s COVID-19 metrics all look pretty good.

How long that lasts is up to us. Another variant, BA.5, represents about 60% of new COVID cases and, as we progress to the fall and winter months and more activities return indoors, health experts expect the virus to spread and infections to rise.

Being prepared must be a priority now, and that means federal, state and local officials advocating for vaccinations, securing needed supplies and steeling ourselves for another wave of disease. While nobody much wants to think about COVID anymore, thoughtful planning and smart decisions will ensure fewer people will suffer from it.

As much as we’d all like to put the pandemic squarely in the rearview mirror, the virus continues to circulate, continues to infect and continues to kill. Mercifully, all of those are happening with far less frequency than in our darkest weeks — in January 2022 when the United States recorded more than 700,000 cases a day, or in January 2021, when about 4,000 people succumbed to the virus each day.

We can thank the nationwide availability of the vaccines for that. According to a study published last month in the medical journal The Lancet, COVID vaccination has saved about 20 million lives worldwide including about 1.9 million in the United States. The message is clear: Get your vaccine shots and boosters.

Medical professionals have also improved their treatment of infected patients over time, which has reduced suffering and saved lives. The development of effective therapeutics has been incredibly helpful, and hospitals and other medical facilities are better equipped and more experienced in handling COVID. The work of doctors, nurses and other medical staff since March 2020 is nothing short of heroic.

Individual behavior shouldn’t be overlooked either. When asked to practice social distancing and mask up to slow the spread of infection, most people did so willingly. When the vaccines were available, millions of Americans raced to get them. Even without mandates, people are still paying attention to infection rates and moderating their behavior accordingly to protect themselves and their vulnerable family, friends and neighbors.

However, the further we are from the worst of this pandemic, the more likely that complacency sets in. And officials should know that their actions now will determine how the fall and winter months unfold.

Health officials expect that the BA.5 subvariant, already the dominant strain nationwide and in Virginia, will pose a substantial challenge. Modeling by the University of Virginia, issued last week, found infection rates are “about four times higher than they were in Summer of 2021. Hospitalizations are also climbing.”

The Biden administration this week extended the COVID-19 national health emergency set to expire on Friday. Among other things, that ensures health insurance coverage for infections and keeps vaccines free of cost. It benefits the public and keeps the country on ready footing.

But, despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s advocacy for vaccinations and boosters, Virginia’s vaccination rate remains stagnant and those who refuse the shot remain resolute in their opposition. His administration, in concert with local officials, must redouble its outreach efforts.

That includes making sure local health officials and health facilities have what they need to fight the virus — vaccines, therapeutics, personal protective equipment, etc.

And individuals must again play their part, by staying up to date on vaccinations and boosters, paying attention to case numbers and mitigating their behavior when appropriate.

We’d all like to be done with COVID, but COVID isn’t done with us — and likely never will be. Through proper planning and by being cautious and vigilant, we can continue to protect our communities and save lives.

