ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police officer faces federal charges for selling drugs and 'ghost gun'

By WMAR Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r9rqN_0gejzDQW00

Steven Umberto Angelini, 41, has been a member of BPD since May 2006 and today he was arrested.

A criminal complaint has been filed on charges related to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and oxycodone in the Baltimore area.

He was assigned to the Administrative Duties Division in 2022 and was suspended without pay today.

A U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered that Angelini be detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 14, 2022.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, from at least January 2022, Angelini has worked with the President of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.

Angelini had frequent conversations with him surrounding drug distribution. In one conversation highlighted in the affidavit, Angelini provided the club president oxycodone in exchange for cocaine and $100.

The former officer also twice offered to exchange information on the supplier's homicide for narcotics.

According to the affidavit, Angelini did not communicate with him again until April 8, 2022, when Angelini offered the motorcycle club member a "ghost gun," in exchange for cash and narcotics.

Angelini delivered the untraceable firearm and received cash and drugs as payment.

Later that month, Angelini also purchased ammunition for the "ghost gun," which he provided in exchange for cocaine.

If convicted, Angelini faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for the conspiracy and for distribution of oxycodone; and a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Baltimore Police Department issued the following statement:

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) is aware of today’s arrest of Officer Steven Angelini by the FBI.  Officer Angelini had his police powers suspended since August, 2020, for a separate investigation and after his arrest today, he has been suspended without pay.  If you have any questions concerning his case, please contact the US Attorney’s Office in Baltimore.

This story was originally published by WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police officer arrested in federal drug case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges linked to a drug distribution conspiracy, authorities said. Officer Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday and ordered to remain in custody while awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Role in Auto Theft Ring

The following information courtesy of the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, the honorable Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced Markus Kemp, 23, of Washington D.C. to 25 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release. (The sentence breakdown is 30 years suspend all but 15 plus a consecutive 10… total of 25) Kemp pled guilty on Dec. 10, 2021 to five counts including auto theft, theft over $25,000, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary from incidents occurring between January and July of 2020.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

Baltimore Cop Busted Selling Ghost Gun to Motorcycle Club Prez: Prosecutor

A 16-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department faces federal gun and drug charges after he conspired with a notorious biker club to swap and sell drugs, according to court filings. Steven Angelini, 41, allegedly worked with the president of the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, a man identified by prosecutors as “Keith.” Angelini provided the club with oxycodone, ammunition, and firearms, including a “ghost gun,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said. “$300 plus a ball,” Angelini allegedly texted Keith as an asking price for the unregistered weapon, according to the The Baltimore Banner. “U can’t beat that... It shoots perfect.” In exchange, prosecutors said, the officer received cocaine and cash. In other texts, Angelini promised Keith that he would pump his department’s homicide unit for information on suspects in the murder of a drug dealer affiliated with the Ryders, The Baltimore Sun reported. Angelini was suspended without pay on Wednesday morning—around the same time he was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.
BALTIMORE, MD
TheDailyBeast

School Teacher Indicted on Hate Crime Charge for Assaulting Gay Men in D.C. Park

A Maryland school teacher who allegedly posed as a Park Police officer to harass and assault gay men at a D.C. park has been indicted on hate crime charges, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Michael Thomas Pruden, 48, faces five counts of assault on federal land, one count of impersonating a federal officer and a hate crimes sentencing enhancement that could make his sentencing more severe if convicted. The feds say he purposefully targeted Malcolm X Park, also known as Meridian Hill Park, because it’s known locally as a hookup spot for gay men. In five separate assaults between 2018 and 2021, Pruden allegedly shined a light in the men’s faces, gave them “police-style directives,” and sprayed the men with an unnamed “chemical irritant.” Pruden, who was reportedly an elementary school teacher in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was arrested in Virginia on Thursday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Ghost Gun
mocoshow.com

Eight Defendants, Including Montgomery County Woman, Facing Federal Charges Relating to Over $1.6 Million Dollars in Cares Act Covid-19 Fraud, including Identity Theft and Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging nine defendants in relation to a Maryland and California CARES Act COVID-19 unemployment insurance scheme. The indictment charges the defendants with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of United States Postal Office arrow keys. The indictment was returned on June 21, 2022, and unsealed upon the defendants’ self-surrenders and arrests. Charged in the indictment are:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
nypressnews.com

Dashboard video IDs teen in squeegee workers shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a 15-year-old boy seen in a dashboard video as a person of interest in last week’s deadly encounter between a motorist and people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection. The Baltimore Sun reports a dashboard camera video of...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WUSA9

Former elementary school teacher accused of hate crimes in series of Meridian Hill Park attacks

WASHINGTON — A Norfolk, Virginia, man was arrested Thursday on federal hate crimes charges linked to multiple assaults at D.C.’s Meridian Hill Park in 2021. Michael Thomas Pruden was taken into custody in Virginia Beach on five counts of assault on federal land and two counts of impersonating a federal officer. The indictment, returned by a grand jury late last month and unsealed this week, also alleges Pruden targeted his victims because of their perceived sexual orientation.
NORFOLK, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate 7-Eleven Armed Robbery; Surveillance Photos of Suspects Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Ave. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
WBAL Radio

Gov. Hogan calls out city officials over squeegee worker issues

With C4 and Bryan Nehman this morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that it is "outrageous" that Baltimore hasn't done more to deal with its squeegee worker issues. Hogan said there have been many instances of people being harassed by squeegee people downtown and the city still has not done anything to stop the problem.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy