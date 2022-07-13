ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Highway Patrol trains for active shooter situations

By Naomi Keitt
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YQrB_0gejzBf400

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with police officers and sheriff’s deputies across the state, are all being trained to respond to active shooter situations in the same way.

It’s in response to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Executive Order filed on June 22:

In view of recent mass violence, I have tasked my administration to conduct a thorough review of the procedures in place and resources available to determine what action, if any, may be necessary to secure and safeguard our schools. Upon reviewing the recommendations made to me by the state’s top law enforcement officials, I have determined the state is underutilizing existing resources and law enforcement should enhance its current training and standards. I will take immediate action to strengthen the state’s response in this regard by implementing Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools (S.O.S.). Children deserve to be safe in school. School personnel deserve to be safe in school. Parents and guardians deserve to know their child is safe in school. As a father of six, I, too, have a personal and vested interest in protecting our schools and keeping kids safe.”

Wednesday afternoon, dozens of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies spent time training at an abandoned middle school in the Oklahoma City metro area.

“We want to make sure all of them are trained at the same level with the same techniques,” said Tim Tipton.

Tipton is the Commissioner of Public Safety. Tipton says there are about 9,000 active law enforcement officers in Oklahoma.

They’ll all be trained to respond the same way in an active shooter situation.

“No matter what the type of active shooter it is, the techniques and tactics that law enforcement are utilizing and learning here, they can use those in any of those situations,” said Tipton.

The governor’s mandate requires all state troopers to complete the emergency response training by Jan. 1, 2023.

The Executive Order also requires all CLEET-certified basic academies to provide the same active shooter training.

“This is the best path forward to have Oklahomans as protected and prepared for these types of situations as we can,” said Tipton.

The executive order also focuses on assessing threats.

Tipton says schools across Oklahoma can get evaluated on both their structure and procedures to help alleviate potential threats.

School districts are also required to implement the Rave Panic Button by Sept. 1, 2022. It’ll notify law enforcement immediately when a threat comes up.

The group getting trained Wednesday will go back to their respective troops and agencies and teach the training to other law enforcement officers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Survivors of I-40 shooting testify Tuesday

A man charged in 2021 with shooting two good Samaritans after they offered him roadside assistance on Interstate-40 just west of Vian appeared before a judge Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Lee B. King, 28, was present with his attorney Scott Hickman as District Attorney Jack Thorp interviewed the two...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Wild chase on I-35 ends with arrest in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An Oklahoma City woman was booked into the Love County Detention Center early Friday morning after leading deputies on a chase with an allegedly stolen car. The sheriff's office said 30-year-old Nicolette Madison Loftis was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 south of...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Woman from Oklahoma accused of killing her 11-year-old son in New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. — A mother from southern Oklahoma is accused of stabbing her 11-year-old son to death in New Mexico. The medical examiner said the woman from Kingston stabbed the boy multiple times and then stabbed herself. The boy survived long enough to tell investigators what happened but died at a hospital, authorities said.
HOBBS, NM
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in stolen check case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for an Oklahoma City man who is accused of stealing a check from a Bethany public mailbox and cashing it at a Ponca City bank. Alfred Crockett Officer, 41, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of receiving money and or property by impersonation of another.
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
KFOR

21 people convicted in Oklahoma prison-based drug investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 21 people have been convicted following a three-year investigation into an Oklahoma prison-based drug trafficking network. “Drug trafficking, on our streets and in our prisons, impacts the safety and security of all of our lives,” said Eduardo A. Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas/Oklahoma. “These convictions and prison terms should send a strong message to others that drug trafficking and its related violent crimes are not welcome here. DEA and our partners will continue to identify, disrupt, and destroy, these criminal organizations that choose to distribute drugs.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

H.E. Bailey Turnpike officially PlatePay from Lawton to OKC

LAWTON, Ok. (KSWO) - As of 2 p.m. Thursday, H.E. Bailey Turnpike, or I-44, has officially completed its transition to PlatePay, cashless tolling, between Lawton and Oklahoma City. This means that drivers will no longer need to stop at a toll booth to utilize the turnpike. Instead, the Oklahoma Turnpike...
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Missing Pet#Politics State#Executive Order#Commissione
KFOR

Oklahoma man killed in ATV crash with deer

CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has died after a crash with a deer in Canadian County. Around 9:30 p.m. on July 12, emergency crews were called to an accident in an area along 192nd St., just east of Maple Road, near Calumet. Investigators say 51-year-old Lonny Tech...
CALUMET, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man dies after crashing ATV into deer, OHP says

CALUMET, Okla. — A man died after an ATV crashed into a deer Tuesday night in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was driving an ATV east on 192nd Street near Maple Road near Calumet when the vehicle struck a deer and lost control. The ATV rolled over and came to a rest on the passenger side.
CALUMET, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KFOR

OSDH: COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climbing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) –Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have dramatically increased in Oklahoma as cases continue to climb. OSDH announced in March that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

COVID-19 surging in Tulsa County as subvariants spread nationwide

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 numbers are rising across the U.S., including Tulsa County. The Tulsa Health Department put a notice out on Facebook on Thursday saying Tulsa County is back to being considered "high-risk" for transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. THD requires masks in its facilities while the county is at this level.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee on leave after arrest

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office employee was placed on leave after she was arrested. Courtney Jordan, the Assistant Solicitor General & Tribal Liaison for the Oklahoma Attorney General, was involved in several crashes and a short police pursuit on Tuesday, according to Broken Arrow police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy