Douglas County Sheriff's Office unveils new boat designed for flood response

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) new boat will hit the water soon.

Wednesday morning, they unveiled the boat designed for flood response.

It'll be used along the Missouri River at area lakes and the Platte and Elkhorn rivers depending on water levels.

"I think this gives us kind of a nice tool that a lot of other agencies don't have," said DCSO criminal investigator Nate Kovarik.

The sheriff's office says following the catastrophic flooding of 2019, they were looking for a solution to patrol waters, and the powerful engine of this boat works well.

They partnered with the Papio-Missouri River NRD to pay for the boat.

