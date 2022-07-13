ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Did Ms. Marvel borrow her MCU powers from a comic book mutant?

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Ms. Marvel season one has wrapped with the finale now streaming on Disney Plus. And what can we say - Kamala Khan finally "embiggened"!

Even though she used her signature power - and even the accompanying catchphrase - the results looked a little different in the MCU than in comics .

In comics, when Kamala embiggens, she actually changes size and shape. But in the MCU, true to her crystalline energy powers, she forms a sort of larger, armored body around herself.

If you're like us (total comic book nerds) that moment, along with the episode's big reveal, put you in mind of a totally different Marvel Comics character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAPGQ_0gejxCcD00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Speaking of that big reveal, spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6 - and we mean serious spoilers. Be warned!

In the episode's first stinger scene, Kamala's tech-genius friend Bruno reveals that he's discovered that the true source of her powers isn't her ClanDestine DNA - that simply provides a connection to the mystical energy of their home dimension.

As it turns out, Kamala's powers themselves come from a genetic mutation .

As in, Kamala Khan is a mutant. The first confirmed mutant in the mainstream MCU, in fact.

By now, you've probably put together that the way Kamala uses her powers plus her newly revealed mutant DNA put us in mind of Hisato Ikichi, AKA Armor of the X-Men from Marvel Comics.

First introduced back in the landmark Astonishing X-Men, Armor has the power to create armor of spiritual force powered by her ancestors around her body.

If that sounds a little bit like what we just explained about Kamala Khan in the MCU, you're not alone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cgf5e_0gejxCcD00

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kamala Khan's new MCU powers, though not limited to body armor that forms around her body and "embiggens" her, are certainly somewhat reminiscent of Armor's mutant abilities - down to a connection to the spiritual power of her ancestors.

Now, we're not saying Marvel Studios just gave Armor's powers a palette swap for Ms. Marvel in the MCU. And we're definitely not saying Ms. Marvel should somehow take Armor's place in the X-Men when they eventually come to the MCU.

But we are saying that it's interesting that some of their themes and abilities line up - especially given Kamala Khan's newly revealed mutant nature.

There's one other thing Armor and Ms. Marvel have in common, and unlike the possible resemblance between their powers, this one's straight from comic books: they're both extremely good at annoying Wolverine during team-ups.

Both Armor and Ms. Marvel have had adventures alongside the most violent and hardcore member of the X-Men, and both have earned his respect through those same adventures, even as they annoyed the ever-loving crap out of him (as teen girls often do to old men).

So maybe, if nothing else, that's something we've got to look forward to.

Kamala Khan's team up with Wolverine is one of the best Ms. Marvel stories ever.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The Gray Man review: "Hangs some ace action on a threadbare plot"

Back in 2014, when brothers Anthony and Joe Russo directed their first MCU movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier, much was made of how it channeled the conspiracy thrillers of the 1970s. Not only had Steve Rogers awoken from ice to a more cynical, nefarious age, he now found himself standing next to Robert Redford, whose long shadow stretches back to classic paranoia pictures Three Days of the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Conventions#Mcu#Clandestine#Cre
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils its 15 most-streamed shows of all time

Stranger Things season 4 has shaken up Netflix’s list of most-streamed shows. Following the release of Volume 2, viewers have headed into the Upside Down for more than 1.26 billion hours so far. This means the sci-fi series has become the second ever show on the streamer to top one billion hours viewed.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning for Black Panther 2

Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning to the MCU for Black Panther 2. In the first film, the actor played W'Kabi, who is married to Danai Gurira's Okoye and is close with T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman), though he sides with Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger against his friend. Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley broke...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy