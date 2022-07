GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a fast food restaurant reported receiving four counterfeit bills over the course of 20 hours. According to the GIPD daily incident report, officers were called to McDonalds, 1317 W. Second Street, Thursday at 11:03 a.m., 12:29 p.m. and 1:47 p.m. for reports of counterfeit bills. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon in a 20 hour time frame.

