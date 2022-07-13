ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lollipop Chainsaw remake isn't a remaster because it doesn't have all the music, dev says

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6ENK_0gejvcs300
(Image credit: Grasshopper Manufacture/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Lollipop Chainsaw developers have issued a new statement sharing their "thoughts and intentions" for the project, and despite a seemingly earnest attempt to explain why it's billed as a remake rather than a remaster, we've been left more confused than ever.

"The primary goal of the Lollipop Chainsaw remake project is to make it so that players who wish to play Lollipop Chainsaw can do so easily, not to make a new Lollipop Chainsaw game," producer Yoshimi Yasuda says on Twitter. "Of course, the ideal thing to do would be to make a remastered version of the original game, changing nothing. However, we were unfortunately unable to include 16 of the licensed songs, which were a great part of the original game's feel, and so we are instead aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster."

I think Yasuda is trying to say that there will be some small differences over the original game, so the team is calling it a remake rather than a straight remaster. That seems like a very narrow definition of the term "remaster" to me, but hey, I'm no game developer.

ロリポップチェーンソーリメイクに対し沢山のファンよりご質問を頂戴しましたのでお答えします…!!!Many fans have asked questions about Lollipop Chainsaw Remake, so I will answer them.#ロリポップチェーンソー#lollipopchainsaw #ドラガミゲームス#dragamigames pic.twitter.com/V6iQG8mVDxJuly 12, 2022

Yasuda also says that the original story will remain entirely intact, and while previous announcements made mention of a more realistic look for the game, he says that this just means that the game will "make use of the advanced rendering technology available in current game consoles." Yasuda also says the team intends to "negotiate with platform holders" to ensure that as much of the M-rated content of the original as possible remains.

The remake (or remaster, or whatever it is) project is going forward without two of the key creative forces behind the original game: filmmaker James Gunn and game designer Goichi 'Suda51' Suda. Gunn said on Twitter (opens in new tab) earlier this month that neither he nor Suda are involved with the new version, adding that "I neither endorse nor condemn it! I simply don’t know anything about it."

Dig into our list of the best action games to get your thrills.

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The most tragic NPC in Elden Ring was forgotten due to a typo

An Elden Ring modder has discovered a tragically forgotten NPC who's doomed to toil in obscurity due to an unfortunate typo. During the first phase of the boss fight in Raya Lucaria against Rennala, you have to deal with a room full of 'sweetings,' young scholars who crawl around and harass you as you fight the Queen of the Full Moon herself. Several times throughout the fight, Rennala will call on three of these sweetings to form a bubble shield around her.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
GamesRadar

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
GamesRadar

Netflix unveils its 15 most-streamed shows of all time

Stranger Things season 4 has shaken up Netflix’s list of most-streamed shows. Following the release of Volume 2, viewers have headed into the Upside Down for more than 1.26 billion hours so far. This means the sci-fi series has become the second ever show on the streamer to top one billion hours viewed.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Video Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy