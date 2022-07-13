Prime Day deals drop these desk accessories to under $20

Cheap desk fans, headphone hooks, RGB lighting, and USB hubs for less this Prime Day

If you've wanted to spruce up your gaming setup then these Prime Day deals could be the very thing you need. We've rounded up all the cheapest gaming desk accessories from headphone hooks, desk fans, RGB lighting, and USB hubs to add small quality of life upgrades to your space without breaking the bank.

For as much as we love our gaming headsets and controllers, they can prove frustrating when there's nowhere to safely store them, and we think we've all been guilty of leaving our pricey peripherals in precarious places from time to time. Well, that's a thing of the past with these gaming desk accessory Prime Day deals at prices you really can't argue against here.

Prime Day gaming desk accessory deals under $20

Eurpmask Headphones Stand | $15 $8.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6.50 - There really isn't much more you can ask for out of a headphones stand and hook holder at under $9, yet this model features a clamp and built-in cable management for a super-low rate.

Rotating Dual Headset Hanging Hook | $20 $9.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10.40 - This dual headset hanging hook is better than half price and features space for two pairs of headphones or a gaming headset at under $10. What's more, the joint can free spin 360 degrees.

Etowifa Headphone and Controller hanger | $13 $10.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $2.60 - For just over ten dollars, this Etowifa hanging hook can keep both your gaming headset and gamepad of choice safely stored at the edge of your desk; much better than cluttering up your work top, right?

Aluan Desk Fan | $20 $11.18 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8.81 - At just over ten bucks you've got a small USB-powered desk fan to keep you cool in the sweltering summer heat. Doesn't seem too bad to us.

VHBW USB Charging Station 25W | $18 $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 - The VHBW USB Charging Station is already nearly 60% claimed and we're not surprised as this is one of the cheapest USB charging hubs we've seen. What's more, this model doubles as a phone or tablet holder, too.

Slenpet 6-inch USB desk fan | $24 $13.93 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - This lightning deal is seeing the Slenpet 6-inch USB desk fan selling fast, and we can certainly see why. Armed with four speeds and a 90-degree adjustment, we've heard of worse ways to beat the heat for less.

ABCidy Under Monitor Light Bar | $18 $14.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $3.60 - Although just a minor saving, this is still a great price for those wanting to add a splash of RGB color to their setups for less this Prime Day.

Ivetto 7-port USB 3.0 Hub | $22 $15.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6.60 - You won't find yourself running out of front I/O ports with this Ivetto 7-port USB 3.0 Hub, which has 7x USB 3.0 inputs which are perfect for your flash drives and peripherals.

RGB Smart Music Light Bar | $20 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $4 - If you've wanted a vertical light strip for your desk at a bargain price then Prime Day's got you covered. This unit comes with an RGB controller remote and supposedly reacts to music as well.

Ookuu Desk Cup Holder | $21 $16.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $4.20 - With this Ookuu desk cup holder you can safely enjoy your beverages and hang your headset or headphones up without worries of spills at under the $20 mark.

Curuk Monitor Light Bar | $31 $18.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12.40 - This simple USB-powered light bar features five different warmth settings and adjustable positions to aid late-night screen time for less at the lowest price we're able to verify yet.

