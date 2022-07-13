ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News to install high-capacity ice machine at Menchville Marina to keep oysters cold during transport

By Jessica Nolte Daily Press
 3 days ago
The sun rises over Menchville Marina on November 22, 2019. (Sarah Holm/Daily Press)

A Newport News marina, one of the largest dropoff sites for oysters in Virginia, is getting an ice machine so fishermen and others can keep the shellfish cold while it’s being transported around the region.

The Newport News City Council voted Tuesday night to set aside $285,740 from a Virginia Port Authority grant program and $95,247 of its own money to install a high-capacity, food-quality ice and water vending machine at the Menchville Marina.

The Virginia Health Department requires that, during the warmer months, all oysters transported on land need to be stored at a temperature of 45°F or less — or the shellfish must be “continuously and completely” covered with a layer of ice to keep safe for eating.

The Menchville Marina is a central location for seafood offloading and distribution on the Peninsula. It’s home to more than 90 boats and employs about 225 watermen, according to a news release.

The ice bin will be able to hold 6,500 pounds, according to city documents. In addition to the watermen, residents and visitors will be able to purchase ice from the vending machine. The city also expects to use it in the event it needs clean water or ice during natural disasters.

Newport News has been making upgrades to the marina for several years. The marina is owned by Newport News and operated by James River Holdings, a management group comprised of three seafood companies from Virginia.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

