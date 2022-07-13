ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok’s impact on the Depp-Heard trial takes center stage in a new NBC documentary

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
An NBC News documentary will explore how TikTok swayed public opinion on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. (Uncredited / Associated Press)

Experts will hold a magnifying glass up to TikTok and its role in one of the year’s most publicized court trials.

NBC News on Wednesday announced “A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media,” a new documentary that will examine how the social media platform played into the actors’ defamation trial in Fairfax, Va.

When the court hearings began in April, TikTok became a hotspot for seemingly endless pro-Depp and anti-Heard memes and videos about the trial, which was broadcast on CourtTV and other outlets. Numerous videos featuring the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp surpassed 2 million likes each.

Some posts featured audio clips from the trial, including Heard’s comment about her dog stepping on a bee. Singer Doja Cat seemed to mock the line in a TikTok that has since been deleted. More than 450 TikTok videos seemingly mock Heard with a remix of her statement.

TikTok videos also praised Depp attorney Camille Vasquez, with some showing people cheering for Vasquez in public and others posting flattering video edits of the attorney. In another post, a TikTok user flaunted her Vasquez-inspired tattoo.

