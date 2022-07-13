ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Officials: 22 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox in NJ

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

New Jersey health officials say that the state has 22 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can officially confirm 11 cases, while 11 cases are pending.

Quest Diagnostics began testing for monkeypox on Wednesday. The company has developed a PCR test to make the determination. That test is now available to health care providers nationwide, except in New York.

New Jersey health officials say that the monkeypox vaccine “is currently being administered only to people known to have had close contact with someone infected with monkeypox.”

Symptoms of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

