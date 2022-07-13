ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilhan Omar expertly responds to Lauren Boebert’s anti-hijab comment

By Bevan Hurley
 3 days ago

Rep Ilhan Omar offered an expert response to Lauren Boebert questioning why the congresswoman is allowed to wear a hijab given the separation of church and state in the US Constitution.

Appearing on Steve Bannon ’s War Room show on Wednesday, the Colorado representative said: “If there really is this separation of church and state like they believe it means, then what is Ilhan doing with her hijab on?”

Mangling the pronunciation of hijab, Ms Boebert went on to say: “Why is she able to go in there with that?”

In response to the comment, which subsequently went viral in a clip posted on Twitter critics slammed Ms Boebert for misunderstanding the “ basic concept of separation of church and state ” on social media.

Ms Omar also weighed in and responded to Ms Boebert with a Gordon Ramsay meme featuring the chef forcing another chef to call herself “idiot sandwich.” Essentially, Ms Omar described Ms Boebert as an “idiot sandwich”.

Another social media user wrote : “That literally is separation of church and state, where she can go to Congress with her hijab on the same way Boebert gets to go with her cross on.”

“How do we end up with these ill-educated people?” tweeted another.

“Herschel’s gonna have to work overtime on his evolution thesis to top this one,” another said, referring to troubled Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Last month, Ms Boebert said she was “tired” of the concept of separation of church and state, which she described as a long-standing concept stemming from a “stinking letter” penned by one of the Founding Fathers.

Marcadimus Maxwell
1d ago

Qbert needs to go back to being an escort. She got her bribes and embarrassed Colorado every day. She can retire now.

Stephen Michael Petrechko
1d ago

We have devolved as a Nation to the point where our candidates for office need to prove that they have passed tests on the Constitution and the Bill of Rights that show they understand them. Given the lack of understanding of basic concepts, "Can we move the moon closer...", etc that republicans have shown, perhaps testing above high school level should be given to ALL candidates running for any national office.

The Pennsyltuckian
2d ago

“Herschel’s gonna have to work overtime on his evolution thesis to top this one,” 😂🤣😂🤣

Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reveals she’s been arrested twice: ‘Pretty little mugshots’

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recounted her brush with the law in the pages of her newly released book, "My American Life." In a chapter titled "Pretty Little Mugshots," the MAGA lawmaker lays out her version of the events that lead to her twice being arrested, booked, and photographed prior to her ascension to the House of Representatives. Her first story recounts a 2015 incident during an event called "Country Jam," where her restaurant, Shooter's Grill, was invited to work as a food vendor. She recalled losing one of her employees to the event's many distractions — including "hunky cowboys"...
MESA COUNTY, CO
