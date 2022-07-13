ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Highland Park: Candlelit vigil to be held for victims of shooting

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cXK5_0gejrgXn00

A candlelit vigil will be held for the victims of the Highland Park shooting on Wednesday (13 July).

Seven people died after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop last Monday (4 July).

An eight-year-old boy, who was one of at least 40 people who were injured in the shooting, remains in a critical condition after a bullet severed his spinal cord.

The memorial will be held at Highland Park's city hall.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 6, dies days after being bitten by rattlesnake on family bike ride

A six-year-old boy has died a week after being bit by a rattlesnake during a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two children were biking with their father and stopped to drink water in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when the boy ran ahead and the snake struck, CBS Colorado reported. Security Fire Battalion Chief Derek Chambers told CBS: “Being a dad myself it really, really hits home.”Mr Chambers was among the first responders taking action when the call came in on 5 July shortly after 8am. “As soon as the kid was bitten, the dad grabbed him...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Teenager arrested in Baltimore squeegee worker shooting

A 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist during an encounter with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, police said.In a news release, Baltimore police said detectives arrested the teenager at approximately 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex in Baltimore County.According to police, investigators took the suspect and his father to the homicide section to be interviewed by detectives before he was taken to be charged with first-degree murder.The Baltimore Sun reported on Wednesday that a dashboard camera video of last Thursday’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Survivor of Florida hotel rape caught on camera settles with Rodeway Inn for $16m

A woman in her 60s who was subject to a beating and alleged rape at a Florida hotel last year has now reached a settlement worth $16m with Rodeway Inn.The 67-year-old, who has not been named, was awarded the figure a year after she was attacked by a man inside a Rodeway Inn in Miami, Local10 News reported on Tuesday.Rodeway Inn, who the woman accused of failing to stop or prevent the attack in a lawsuit, contributed $11m to the settlement. Another $5m was from a security company who oversaw the building.Shocking surveillance footage from the 10 July 2021 incident...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Highland Park#Independence Day#Parade#City Hall#Violent Crime
The Independent

Life for mother who murdered toddler on day of family court hearing

A mother who murdered her toddler on the day his father was applying to the Family Court to have more contact has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years.Carol Hodgson, 40, used a plastic bag to smother two-year-old Daniel Hodgson Green at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, and then tried to kill herself, leaving notes for her family.The boy’s heartbroken father Stefan Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the 7-Eleven shootings and the missing gunman

Law enforcement officers on Friday arrested two suspects in connection to the spate of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in which two people were killed and three others wounded. Police were initally searching for a single gunman who unleashed the five-hour wave of violence in the early hours of 11 July, the same day the convenience store company celebrated its 95th anniversary, but ultimatley arrested both 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that the arrestees, who both live in the Los Angeles area and may be charged with other crimes committed...
SANTA ANA, CA
The Independent

Prosecutors seek to dismiss convictions against trio jailed for horrific 1995 New York subway murder

Prosecutors say they can no longer stand by the convictions of three men who spent decades in prison for the murder of a clerk who was set on fire in a subway toll booth.Vincent Ellerbe, James Irons and Thomas Malik confessed to and were convicted of murdering token seller Harry Kaufman in 1995. The case was one of the most horrifying crimes of New York’s violent 1990s — resounding from New York to Washington to Hollywood, after parallels were drawn between the deadly arson and a scene in the movie Money Train.Mr Kaufman was working an overnight shift at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenager dies after being stabbed in neck as he sat in parked car

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death while sitting in a parked car in Lewisham. The Metropolitan Police was called shortly before 4.50am on Saturday after the victim arrived at a south London hospital with stab wounds to his neck.The teenager later died at hospital. Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.Detectives believe he was stabbed while sat in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park at about 4.40am. A crime scene remains in place as the investigation continues. No arrests have been made. The Met is appealing to anyone that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British man found dead alongside ‘seriously injured’ woman in Florence hotel

A British man has been found dead at a hotel in Florence alongside a woman suffering from serious injuries.According to local media reports, the 40-year-old man was found dead in his room at the four-star Hotel Continentale on Saturday morning after staff alerted the police.He is reported to have arrived in the Italian city on Friday night with the 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner, who is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital.Local police and forensic teams were seen at the luxury hotel on Saturday, which is located a short walk away from the Ponte Vecchio in the historic centre of Florence, and investigations are reportedly under way.When approached by the PA news agency, hotel staff were unable to provide any information regarding the incident.A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are in touch with the Italian police following the death of a British man in Florence.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde officer seen checking phone in surveillance footage is husband of teacher killed in massacre

A Uvalde police officer seen in surveillance video checking his phone is the husband of one of the teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre, according to a Texas lawmaker.Police have been heavily criticised for the time that it took to storm the classroom and take down the gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers in the mass shooting.Following the release of hallway video footage from the day of the attack, the officer seen using his phone has been subject of additional criticism.State Representative Joe Moody identified him as Uvalde CISD Officer Ruben Ruiz, whose wife Eva Mireles...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy