Highland Park: Candlelit vigil to be held for victims of shooting

A candlelit vigil will be held for the victims of the Highland Park shooting on Wednesday (13 July).

Seven people died after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop last Monday (4 July).

An eight-year-old boy, who was one of at least 40 people who were injured in the shooting, remains in a critical condition after a bullet severed his spinal cord.

The memorial will be held at Highland Park's city hall.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.