Highland Park: Candlelit vigil to be held for victims of shooting
A candlelit vigil will be held for the victims of the Highland Park shooting on Wednesday (13 July).
Seven people died after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop last Monday (4 July).
An eight-year-old boy, who was one of at least 40 people who were injured in the shooting, remains in a critical condition after a bullet severed his spinal cord.
The memorial will be held at Highland Park's city hall.
