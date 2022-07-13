ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jeffersonville funeral home owner appears in court after bodies stack up at facility

 3 days ago

Family plans rally at Jackson County Jail on anniversary of Louisville woman's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marks one year since Ta'Neasha Chappell died while she was in custody of the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana. Chappell, 23, died on July 16, 2021, after she was taken to Schneck Memorial Hospital. Lab results show she may have been poisoned. She was arrested in May related to a shoplifting case from the outlet mall in Edinburgh and a corresponding police chase.
Victim’s name released in Pleasure Ridge Park stabbing death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who died after being stabbed on the 6800 block of Capella Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park. According to the release, Kasey Hunley, 28 of Louisville, died from his injuries at the UofL Hospital.
Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Dixie Highway Friday night. According to LMPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UofL and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Louisville Metro Police arrest man for Dixie Highway stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman late Friday evening. According to an LMPD spokesperson, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood. When Second Division officers arrived, they found a...
LMPD: Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Dixie Highway near Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed late Friday evening, and police say the man suspected of stabbing her is in custody. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway, which is located near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, near the Park Hill neighborhood. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, that's where officers from the Second Division were sent on a report of a stabbing.
Security cameras in Floyd County help solve crimes

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department credits new technology for helping to solve crime. The department put in eight Flock safety security cameras over the last month. Sheriff Frank Loop says when he saw how successful the cameras were with another department, he decided it could be a good program for them as well. He began working with the Floyd County Prosecutor, Georgetown police, and their town council to get more cameras.
Seymour woman pleads guilty to deadly Owen County hit-and-run

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in 2020. The Owen County Prosecutor said Brandi Burke pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. This comes after an investigation into the death of Kirk Kindred.
Officials identify man who died in hospital after Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed a 27-year-old man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police’s Homicide Unit said the victim shot in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place on Monday died due to his injuries at University Hospital on Wednesday, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Madison Woman Behind Bars Following Arrest At Local Park

Madison Police responded to the area of the Rucker's Sports Complex, near the playground for all children, regarding suspicious activity. Upon arrival, Officer Zach Nicholson located the vehicle in question, and identified the occupant as Sarah E. Keitzman 29, Madison, Indiana. Further investigation into the matter found Keitzman to be...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash in the Okolona area early Friday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Penn Trace Drive near Mount Washington Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist missed a curve on Mount Washington Road,...
