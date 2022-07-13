ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

Florida man sentenced to 4 years for having sex with minor in North Salem

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says a man from Florida was sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a minor in North Salem.

Christopher Nunez was sentenced for having sex with a 15-year-old.

The DA's office said that Nunez and the victim communicated online for three months in 2021 and that he pressured the victim to meet with him to engage in sexual activity.

His sentence will run concurrently with a 26-year federal prison sentence for engaging in sexual activities with two other minors earlier this month.

Investigators say his crimes span several states, including New York and New Jersey.

Nunez will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

