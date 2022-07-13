Florida man sentenced to 4 years for having sex with minor in North Salem

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office says a man from Florida was sentenced to four years in prison for having sex with a minor in North Salem.

Christopher Nunez was sentenced for having sex with a 15-year-old.

The DA's office said that Nunez and the victim communicated online for three months in 2021 and that he pressured the victim to meet with him to engage in sexual activity.

His sentence will run concurrently with a 26-year federal prison sentence for engaging in sexual activities with two other minors earlier this month.

Investigators say his crimes span several states, including New York and New Jersey.

Nunez will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.