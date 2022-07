A Wingo man will face drug and gun charges after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle and said the driver appeared to be trying to hide something. The driver, 28-year-old Cody Jackson, was told to exit the vehicle and asked if he had any weapons. Jackson reportedly admitted he had a loaded handgun, leading to his arrest after authorities discovered he was a convicted felon and unable to own a firearm.

WINGO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO