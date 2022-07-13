ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What to expect from Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East

By Jake Shropshire
 3 days ago
Joe Biden started a trip to the Middle East on Wednesday. The trip started in Israel, where he pledged to deepen relations between the US and Israel and with other countries in the region. He also visited the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in...

