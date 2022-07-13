ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

New commissioner introduced at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington

By Elgin Rucker
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas — The new commissioner was announced at Big...

www.koco.com

localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DUNN, JARED ANDREW; W/M; POB: FINNIC CITY AL; ADDRESS: PHOENIX AZ; OCCUPATION: MOVIE THEATER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KCBD

TTU Football Head Coach Joey McGuire makes debut at Big 12 media days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big 12 Football media days ended Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the excitement of the upcoming football season was felt by all. Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire talked about the family atmosphere with these Tech athletes. “Our locker room, it’s really...
ARLINGTON, TX
franchising.com

Twin Peaks Crowns Amanda Medrano as Miss Twin Peaks 2022

Nelly puts on a show at Texas Live! as Miss I-10 & Kirkwood takes first place. July 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Twin Peaks Restaurant held its annual Miss Twin Peaks International Contest at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas where Amanda Medrano from Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood, located at 11335 Katy Freeway in Houston, was crowned the 2022 winner!
ARLINGTON, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
Dallas Observer

Even Before Current Crisis, Dallas-Fort Worth Wasn't Building Nearly Enough Homes

Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Iron sharpens iron: Central Texas duo set to lead TCU in 2022

ARLINGTON, Texas — When you ask TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson about his one-on-one battles with receiver Quentin Johnston in practice, he chuckles a little bit. "People call it the show," he said. "It's what people come to practice for. They want to see me and Q go at it."
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

2 more North Texans sentenced for charges related to U.S. Capitol riot

Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
MCKINNEY, TX
Talk 1340

TCU AD Doubles Down That They Don’t Want Red Raiders in Fort Worth

Early this week, I wrote about an interaction on Twitter where the official TCU Twitter handle claimed that TCU was THE University of Fort Worth. The tweet was met with immense criticism from Texas Tech fans who argued that if TCU was the premier university of Fort Worth, then you wouldn't need a special promotion to "Keep the Stadium Purple" when Texas Tech played there.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas man receives $400,000 bill for public records request

DALLAS — A North Texas man is fighting back against a nearly half a million dollar invoice he received, after submitting a public records request with Grand Prairie ISD. As a parent and citizen, Malcom Chakery’s had an ear to the pulse of the Grand Prairie community for quite some time. Chakery’s been running the Grand Prairie News, a self-made news site, for around seven years. At that time, Chakery has covered a plethora of topics.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fwtx.com

Arlington’s Hurtado Barbecue Expands to Cowtown

A fan favorite among Arlingtonians is making its way west to the Fort. Hurtado Barbecue, which serves up authentic, central Texas-style ‘cue, will open a third location in the Near Southside in August. The new brick and mortar will take over the space at 1116 8th Ave., the original location of Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Photo Dump (7/13/22)

If you weren’t aware, I’ve been walking around Dallas, mostly downtown, for the last six or seven years at least, taking photos with my iPhone while I do so. A year or so ago, I turned some of them into a book. I also post them pretty regularly to my Instagram page. Starting now and (most likely) every week going forward, I’m going to drop a few of them here on Wednesdays. Just a little break for all of us from the news.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5,999,999 Magnificent Transitional Home in Roanoke Texas has An Amazing Backyard Oasis with Diving Pool

The Home in Roanoke, a magnificent transitional estate perfect for entertaining with an amazing backyard oasis, sports court for kids and ample grassy area is now available for sale. This home located at 1655 Carlyle Ct, Roanoke, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Susan Mathews (Phone: 817-653-0200) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, TX
KVUE

AMBER ALERT: Missing Corinth 12-year-old found safe

CORINTH, Texas — An AMBER Alert that was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old North Texas girl who was abducted has been discontinued, police said. The alert had been issued out of Corinth in Denton County. Police said around 6 p.m. Saturday that the child was found safe in Carrollton.
CORINTH, TX

