New commissioner introduced at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington

DALLAS — On July 16, 1872, something arrived in Dallas that, without it, would have left Dallas a shell of the city it is today. Or maybe not even a city at all. The first train rolled into town. The locomotive chugged along the freshly-built tracks of the Houston...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Big 12 Football media days ended Thursday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the excitement of the upcoming football season was felt by all. Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire talked about the family atmosphere with these Tech athletes. “Our locker room, it’s really...
Nelly puts on a show at Texas Live! as Miss I-10 & Kirkwood takes first place. July 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Twin Peaks Restaurant held its annual Miss Twin Peaks International Contest at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas where Amanda Medrano from Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood, located at 11335 Katy Freeway in Houston, was crowned the 2022 winner!
One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
ARLINGTON, Texas — When you ask TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson about his one-on-one battles with receiver Quentin Johnston in practice, he chuckles a little bit. "People call it the show," he said. "It's what people come to practice for. They want to see me and Q go at it."
Two more North Texans were sentenced for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riot. Kevin Blakely, of McKinney, will spend four months in a federal prison. Kerry Persick, of Trophy Club, received three months of probation. Both pleaded guilty to misdemeanors. A total of six people from the DFW area...
The neighborhood of Pantego is actually not a neighborhood at all. It’s an incorporated town. It’s small, consisting of one square mile and a population of just under 2,500. It’s a town within a city, plopped down into the southwest corner of Arlington, surrounded by Arlington on three...
Early this week, I wrote about an interaction on Twitter where the official TCU Twitter handle claimed that TCU was THE University of Fort Worth. The tweet was met with immense criticism from Texas Tech fans who argued that if TCU was the premier university of Fort Worth, then you wouldn't need a special promotion to "Keep the Stadium Purple" when Texas Tech played there.
Beto O'Rourke finishes a run with some localsScreenshot from Twitter. Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is going back to his old playbook in his race for Texas governor. O’Rourke plans to meet constituents in 75 areas across Texas in the next 59 days.
PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS — A North Texas man is fighting back against a nearly half a million dollar invoice he received, after submitting a public records request with Grand Prairie ISD. As a parent and citizen, Malcom Chakery’s had an ear to the pulse of the Grand Prairie community for quite some time. Chakery’s been running the Grand Prairie News, a self-made news site, for around seven years. At that time, Chakery has covered a plethora of topics.
A fan favorite among Arlingtonians is making its way west to the Fort. Hurtado Barbecue, which serves up authentic, central Texas-style ‘cue, will open a third location in the Near Southside in August. The new brick and mortar will take over the space at 1116 8th Ave., the original location of Derek Allan’s Texas Barbecue.
If you weren’t aware, I’ve been walking around Dallas, mostly downtown, for the last six or seven years at least, taking photos with my iPhone while I do so. A year or so ago, I turned some of them into a book. I also post them pretty regularly to my Instagram page. Starting now and (most likely) every week going forward, I’m going to drop a few of them here on Wednesdays. Just a little break for all of us from the news.
ERCOT warns that Texas grid struggling to meet record demands, at risk of failureGetty Images. Heading into the summer, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) predicted that Texas would demand the highest amount of energy in its history as residents try to keep cool against the record-breaking temperatures.
CORINTH, Texas — An AMBER Alert that was issued Saturday for a 12-year-old North Texas girl who was abducted has been discontinued, police said. The alert had been issued out of Corinth in Denton County. Police said around 6 p.m. Saturday that the child was found safe in Carrollton.
