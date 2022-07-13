Correction: Cryptocurrency-Pensions story

Circle has said it wants to add more transparency to its operations, and has begun to share mint and burn data for its USD Coin stablecoin, a company post said. The stablecoin maintains a one-to-one peg with the dollar. The company said its USDC reserve is held solely in cash and three-month U.S. treasuries. It’s held in segregated accounts to help benefit USDC holders, and will be separate from Circle’s operations.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO