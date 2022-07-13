Correction: Cryptocurrency-Pensions story

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is investigating offerings of interest-bearing crypto-asset accounts as a part of a broader scrutiny against cryptocurrency lending platforms. The state regulator did not accuse any crypto firms of any wrongdoings or brought charges yet. Rather, the DFPI is checking if their...
A new lawsuit alleges that embattled crypto platform Celsius is a Ponzi scheme. Jason Stone, the CEO of a firm Celsius acquired, says it failed to hedge risk and manipulated the market. The suit comes after Celsius stopped allowing users to withdraw their holdings.
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
One of the world’s largest crypto index fund managers is offering some unique insight into the current state of crypto adoption. In a new interview with Real Vision, Bitwise Asset Management CEO Hunter Horsley breaks down the types of investors and trends that the firm is witnessing as Bitcoin plows through a fresh bear market phase.
When Celsius Network became the second crypto lender to enter bankruptcy Wednesday (July 13) it looked from the surface like the last of the big dominoes set up by the $48 billion collapse of a poorly designed stablecoin had fallen. In the past few weeks, lender Voyager Digital entered Chapter...
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization, could be the greatest bull market in history at a relatively discounted price to start the second half of 2022. That's according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone. With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) nearing a similar drawdown as...
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is investigating several U.S.-based crypto lenders after a series of prominent lenders indefinitely halted withdrawals and transfers between user accounts, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. The department didn’t name the companies under investigation, but it did say it...
Beleaguered crypto lending firm Celsius Network is owed $439 million by Indianapolis-based private lending platform EquitiesFirst, according to a Financial Times report, citing two unnamed sources. EquitiesFirst, which was founded in 2002, began offering crypto collateralized loans in 2016. “EquitiesFirst is in ongoing conversation with our client and both parties...
Circle has said it wants to add more transparency to its operations, and has begun to share mint and burn data for its USD Coin stablecoin, a company post said. The stablecoin maintains a one-to-one peg with the dollar. The company said its USDC reserve is held solely in cash and three-month U.S. treasuries. It’s held in segregated accounts to help benefit USDC holders, and will be separate from Circle’s operations.
While many cryptocurrencies fell over the last seven days, the preceding weeks still were quite a bit worse. And although Bitcoin has dipped about 3.5% over the last seven days to $20,831 as of this writing, Ethereum has added 11.1% over the same period, now trading near $1,357. Notable gains...
And another domino falls. After Voyager Digital, another prominent crypto lender has just laid gone down, confirming that the liquidity crisis affecting the young industry is far from stabilizing. Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13, becoming the latest casualty of the cryptocurrency market crash that saw...
Kirkland & Ellis to lead first-of-its-kind crypto insolvencies. World’s biggest law firm is reputed for bankruptcy counseling. to stake its claim to the cascade of legal work sure to flow from crypto’s worsening collapse. The white-shoe law firm is guiding both. Voyager Digital Ltd. and. Celsius Network LLC.
After a months-long battle with insolvency issues, crypto lender Celsius Network has initiated bankruptcy proceedings. Celsius is the third major crypto company to file for bankruptcy within the past two weeks as plummeting crypto prices buffeted by inflationary pressures and volatile market conditions cause consumer confidence in the industry to nosedive.
Blockchain-based lending platform Celsius Network is officially bankrupt. The financial crisis that has remained dominant in the crypto space of late has not spared the crypto lending giant; and now, the firm has filed for a chapter 11 bankruptcy after a month of suspending withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between accounts, with its native token, CEL, dipping by half its value.
The first day in bankruptcy court for crypto lender Voyager Digital came with a warning, from the company's own attorney, that this could get tricky. “I think for many of us, this is unchartered territory,” said Joshua Sussberg, an attorney with Kirkland & Ellis. “There will be many potential legal issues of first impression.”
Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.4% in the past 24 hours in a sign of resilience after it briefly fell below $19,000 on Wednesday before recovering to as high as $20,300 on Thursday morning. Ethereum (ETH) added 4.3% to trade at nearly $1,100 in the past 24 hours. Gains in major cryptos...
California has become the latest state to probe the troubled digital currency lending sector. The state’s financial watchdog has announced that these lenders are being investigated in connection with securities law violations, singling out BlockFi and Voyager Digital as two companies it has already established that have offered unregistered securities in the state.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded nearly flat at $0.06 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE saw minimal movement while other major coins traded slightly in the green at press time. The global cryptocurrency market cap registered a 2.4% increase to $892.7 billion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change...
