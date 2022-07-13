ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

At contentious meeting, McMillan named interim UMD chancellor

By Joe Bowen
DL-Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Hackles were raised as University of Minnesota leaders chose a temporary head for the system’s Duluth campus. The statewide system’s Board of Regents voted 9-2 on Wednesday to appoint David McMillan the interim chancellor at the University of Minnesota Duluth. McMillan spent decades in C-suite positions at Minnesota Power...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Minnesota Cities According To The Faces Of Bill Murray

Don't get me wrong, I love Two Harbors. But whenever I'm in the city, I definitely see outfits like this one from 'Caddy Shack'. See the iconic "Cinderella Story" scene here. Ever heard the saying "when bland meets plain, you'll find Blaine". Check out a few clips from the movie 'Tootsie' here.
MINNESOTA STATE
cityofsavage.com

Who is Marion W. Savage?

Many people know that Marion W. Savage owned the legendary Dan Patch, but did you also know that he was a prominent businessman and a genius at promotion? Marion Savage was born on a small farm in Iowa in 1859 and was the son of a country doctor. He loved horses and literally grew up with them. In 1881, he married, and because it had always been his desire to own a farm, he purchased land in Iowa. But high water ruined his crops, forcing him to quit farming. His uncle offered him a job as a clerk at the local drug store. Still interested in farmers' problems, he watched the purchases made by farmers for their livestock and decided to manufacture the supplies himself. He partnered with a "friend" who soon made off with all their funds, leaving Savage almost penniless. So, in 1886, Savage sought a new start and headed for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis had become the center of expanding dairy, farming, and livestock industries. Here Savage started a stock food company which became the International Stock Food Company. His factory, which specialized in stock feed and veterinary supply products, covered 18- acres of land in Minneapolis and employed 425 people. Though still a young man, he built what became the largest stock-food business in the world, and through his unique advertising methods, he became one of the more talked about businessmen in America.
SAVAGE, MN
KFIL Radio

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minneapolis, MN
Duluth, MN
Education
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Minnesota Reformer

Actually, it’s gonna be the Year of the Republican Women

This is a response to a recent guest commentary from Vote Run Lead on the need for more women in elected office. This year Republicans have a record-setting number of women running for the Minnesota House — I’m absolutely thrilled at the opportunity Republicans have this year to expand the ranks of women in the […] The post Actually, it’s gonna be the Year of the Republican Women appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arne Carlson
Person
Ruth Johnson
MinnPost

UnitedHealthcare eliminating out-of-pocket costs for insulin

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune is reporting UnitedHealthcare will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and certain other critical medicines in some health insurance plans starting in 2023. The goal is to reduce financial barriers for patients who need the medications, particularly as inflation puts more pressure on household budgets, chief executive Andrew Witty said Friday during a conference call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umd#University Of Mary#University System#College#University Of Minnesota#Board Of Regents#Minnesota Power#U Of M
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Saving the Coliseum: New life rises from the ashes of violence

Though it covers less than one square mile of land in South Minneapolis, Longfellow is undeniably one of the most historic neighborhoods in the City of Lakes. A vital piece of that history, the cultural landmark known as the Coliseum Building, remains standing thanks to community members who view its preservation as a stand against injustice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
stcroix360.com

New nature center near Hudson immerses visitors in St. Croix Valley’s natural wonders

Minnesota's Carpenter Nature Center opens visitor center and trails at site across the river. The newest nature center in the St. Croix Valley opened its doors for the first time last week. Carpenter Nature Center, which has long operated facilities and managed natural habitats on the river in Minnesota’s Denmark Township, celebrated the grand opening of the Al and Laurie Hein Visitor Center at property it has been acquiring over the past 30 years in the Town of Troy, five miles south of Hudson.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

COVID in MN: MDH's weekly report shows continued fall of key metrics, including case rate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday released its weekly COVID-19 report, showing continued decreases in key metrics that include the case and death rate.According to the recent data, the latest 7-day moving average case rate (July 5 to July 12) is 879.4 per day and the death rate is 1.10 per day. That's down from a case rate of over 1,000 in recent weeks, and a death rate of 4.6 recorded in late June. There have been over 1.57 million positive cases reported and 12,872 deaths attributed to the virus in the state since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are also on the decline, with daily non-ICU hospital admissions now at 37.9 per day and 4.3 per day for ICU admissions. It should be noted that these figures are within the "lag period" where data may be incomplete. As for vaccinations, nearly 71% of the total state population has received at least one vaccine dose, but only about 30.5% are up to date with vaccine doses. Over 10.26 million vaccine doses have been administered. 
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Ethics
fox9.com

Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy