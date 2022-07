The Boston Red Sox need to have a perfect trade deadline because they are in the best division in baseball. After an awful start to the 2022 season, the Boston Red Sox have come back into playoff contention. Through May 15, they were 13-21 and in last place in the American League East but since, they are 35-22, which is the fifth-best record in the sport.

