COLD CASE: Who killed Randolph Lebeau?

By Alina Lee
KXRM
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man 27 years after he was found dead in his car in 1995.

36-year-old Randy Lebeau

At 12 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a man who was slumped over a steering wheel of a running vehicle. The vehicle was parked in a parking lot near Pikes Peak Library District on South Academy Blvd.

When officers arrived, they located a black Dodge Daytona with the victim, 36-year-old Randy Lebeau, who had an apparent gunshot wound.

Lebeau was transported to a local hospital where he remained in a coma until he died of his injuries on July 30, 1995.

As of this date, there have been no arrests and the investigation into Lebeau’s death remains open.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

