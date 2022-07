YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have died after a crash along Interstate 5 north of Woodland on Friday morning. California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 7 a.m. near the offramp to the community of Yolo. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say at least two vehicles – each with only one person inside – were involved. Officers confirm that there have been two fatalities in the crash. The right lane of southbound I-5 in the area remains closed. Exactly what caused the crash remains under investigation.

WOODLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO