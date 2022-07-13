Illinois GOP Gov. Candidate Darren Bailey on Pritzker's mismanagement of the state

Darren Bailey handily won the Illinois Republican Gubernatorial primary, and now he has set his eyes on the general election. Bailey chatted with Annie Frey about Governor Pritzker's shortfalls and how he plans on winning come November.

"I will use the platform of Governor to educate and inform," said Bailey

Bailey's campaign has been a grassroots campaign. It has steadily grown since he announced his candidacy and Bailey says it shows no signs of stopping. He says that the people of Illinois are fed up with business as usual out of Springfield. Adding that people approach him at campaign events to him they are lifelong democrats who recognize it's time for a change. Listen to the full interview in the audio above or on the podcast. Don't forget to download the Audacy app to hear more great content from The Annie Frey Show.