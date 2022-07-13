ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois GOP Gov. Candidate Darren Bailey on Pritzker's mismanagement of the state

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
 3 days ago
Darren Bailey handily won the Illinois Republican Gubernatorial primary, and now he has set his eyes on the general election. Bailey chatted with Annie Frey about Governor Pritzker's shortfalls and how he plans on winning come November.

"I will use the platform of Governor to educate and inform," said Bailey

Bailey's campaign has been a grassroots campaign. It has steadily grown since he announced his candidacy and Bailey says it shows no signs of stopping. He says that the people of Illinois are fed up with business as usual out of Springfield. Adding that people approach him at campaign events to him they are lifelong democrats who recognize it's time for a change. Listen to the full interview in the audio above or on the podcast. Don't forget to download the Audacy app to hear more great content from The Annie Frey Show.

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Now On High Level For COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 8, 2022. According to the CDC, 50 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes most of the...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Illinois Secretary of State warns of text message scams

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A recent text message scam claiming to be from the “Illinois DMV” motivated Secretary of State Jesse White to remind residents to be on alert. The text message says, “Due to increased fuel prices, State of Illinois has initiated rebate payments of $1500 per vehicle. Check eligibility.” White says this is a scam and asks recipients not click on the link.
ILLINOIS STATE
