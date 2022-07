An overnight SWAT standoff in Hall County ended when the suspect was shot and wounded around 4 a.m. Randy Berry, 34, armed himself with an axe and held a woman hostage inside a residence on Lakeview Lane for several hours, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the scene around 12:30 a.m. and attempted to negotiate with Berry. Members of the SWAT were contacted after Berry's threats escalated.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO