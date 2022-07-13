Will Rasean McKay start? Willie Simmons provides update for FAMU quarterback battle

Who will start at quarterback for Florida A&M this season is a major query that must be answered before kickoff at University of North Carolina on Aug. 27.

Rattlers Coach Willie Simmons didn't name his starter following spring practice, describing it as open competition that features incumbent Rasean McKay.

Simmons didn't change his tone during Wednesday's 220 Quarterback Club, where he served as the keynote speaker and answered questions from the crowd.

Simmons also provided updates on the upcoming SWAC Media Day July 21, the team's training camp report date July 27 and the program's latest APR numbers.

'Best 11 players will take the field'

One of the main questions posed was the status of McKay, a senior from Godby High School.

The Rattlers open practice July 29 in preparation for the 2022 season. Those days will be pivotal in solidifying spots across the depth chart, especially at quarterback.

Simmons described McKay as "a warrior" but stressed he still must earn the starter's role.

"The best 11 players will take the field on Aug. 27," Simmons said. "They have 25 days to show us who that guy is.

"I can name a starter today, but for what? We're not playing a game for another two months. Rasean has had to live up to the standard that has been set before him by Ryan Stanley, Quinn Gray, Albert Chester, and Ken Riley. He threw 22 touchdowns and five interceptions and broke the worst streak that any of us have endured.

"You're going to have to be pretty good to unseat No. 17. Is he the prettiest guy to watch on the field? No, he's not. But the toughness that he exudes -- you can't buy. I know if you turn a guy loose and he hits Rasean smack dab in the chops, he's going to get up. I've seen him do it all last season.

"He's a warrior."

Crowded QB room

McKay started the opener last season against Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic. However, McKay and the offense sputtered in the 7-6 defeat. McKay completed 18 of 29 passes for 78 yards.

Junior Muratovic assumed the starting role in the home opener against Fort Valley.

Muratovic completed 14 of 22 passes for 120 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. However, he was replaced by McKay, who was 12 of 16 for 139 passing yards, and a touchdown the 34-7 win.

McKay returned to the starting lineup for the remainder of the season, throwing for 2,457 yards and 22 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Even more importantly, McKay is held in high regard by teammates. He was voted one of three permanent team captains last season - defensive back Markquese Bell was the only player on the roster to receive more votes.

"There's not a question that Rasean's one of our leaders," Simmons said. "They see him at work everyday. He's just one of those guys -- a hardnose, tough, throwback football player. If you have a tough guy as your quarterback, you're going to have a good football team.

"He will be a leader regardless if he's taking the snaps or not."

McKay is one of six quarterbacks competing for the starter's role.

Others include Muratovic, Cameron Sapp, Jeremy Moussa, Jacory Jordan and Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.