Winter-run salmon return to the McCloud River for first time in more than 75 years

As part of a long-term effort to return winter-run chinook salmon to the McCloud River, 20,000 salmon eggs were placed in the river for the first time since Shasta Dam was built in the early 1940s.

The fertilized eggs were placed in a special incubator to keep them safe until the eggs hatch, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

After they hatch, the young fish will later be trapped in the river and then released downstream of the dam so they can migrate out to the ocean.

The endangered winter-run salmon once spawned in the McCloud River, but after Shasta and Keswick dams were built, the fish could no longer reach the river.

The fish now spawn in the Sacramento River in the Redding area, but the recent drought and warm water in recent years have killed thousands of eggs, which require cold water to survive.

"The historic return of winter-run Chinook salmon eggs to the mountains upstream of Shasta Reservoir is in urgent response to reduce the extinction risk during a third year of severe drought. It is not a species reintroduction program, the department said in a news release.

Lake Shasta is facing its worst season in 44 years: Here's what that means for those who rely on it

The tiny little eggs and fish won't be alone up there in the river.

Fish and wildlife staff and representatives of the Winnemem Wintu tribe plan to camp near the river to monitor the incubators and the eggs, officials said.

Like the winter-run, the Winnemem also once lived along the McCloud River and depended on the fish. Members of the tribe believe their lives are intertwined with the salmon and the river.

When the eggs were placed in the water this week, the Winnemem held a celebration to mark the occasion.

“We are asking that the river receive these eggs. We are asking that the old-time ways continue and that they grow in that way,” Winnemem Wintu Chief and Spiritual Leader Caleen Sisk said.

In an effort to open other cold water spawning streams to the salmon, federal and state officials have long pursued plans to return winter-run salmon to the McCloud River.

They have also explored making portions of Battle Creek accessible to winter-run chinook so the fish don't have to solely rely on the Sacramento River for spawning.

The eggs placed in the river this week were originally collected at the Livingston Stone Fish Hatchery near Shasta Dam.

'It's just scary': Farmers and ranchers in Anderson and Cottonwood won't get ag water

“We know the impacts of drought can have devastating impacts on some of our most precious aquatic species, but it is heartening to know that when we come together with our partners, we are capable of quickly accomplishing lifesaving measures like this for winter-run Chinook," said Paul Souza, regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!