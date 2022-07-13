ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta, CA

Winter-run salmon return to the McCloud River for first time in more than 75 years

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
Redding Record Searchlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xhoh_0gejft3o00

As part of a long-term effort to return winter-run chinook salmon to the McCloud River, 20,000 salmon eggs were placed in the river for the first time since Shasta Dam was built in the early 1940s.

The fertilized eggs were placed in a special incubator to keep them safe until the eggs hatch, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

After they hatch, the young fish will later be trapped in the river and then released downstream of the dam so they can migrate out to the ocean.

The endangered winter-run salmon once spawned in the McCloud River, but after Shasta and Keswick dams were built, the fish could no longer reach the river.

The fish now spawn in the Sacramento River in the Redding area, but the recent drought and warm water in recent years have killed thousands of eggs, which require cold water to survive.

"The historic return of winter-run Chinook salmon eggs to the mountains upstream of Shasta Reservoir is in urgent response to reduce the extinction risk during a third year of severe drought. It is not a species reintroduction program, the department said in a news release.

Lake Shasta is facing its worst season in 44 years: Here's what that means for those who rely on it

The tiny little eggs and fish won't be alone up there in the river.

Fish and wildlife staff and representatives of the Winnemem Wintu tribe plan to camp near the river to monitor the incubators and the eggs, officials said.

Like the winter-run, the Winnemem also once lived along the McCloud River and depended on the fish. Members of the tribe believe their lives are intertwined with the salmon and the river.

When the eggs were placed in the water this week, the Winnemem held a celebration to mark the occasion.

“We are asking that the river receive these eggs. We are asking that the old-time ways continue and that they grow in that way,” Winnemem Wintu Chief and Spiritual Leader Caleen Sisk said.

In an effort to open other cold water spawning streams to the salmon, federal and state officials have long pursued plans to return winter-run salmon to the McCloud River.

They have also explored making portions of Battle Creek accessible to winter-run chinook so the fish don't have to solely rely on the Sacramento River for spawning.

The eggs placed in the river this week were originally collected at the Livingston Stone Fish Hatchery near Shasta Dam.

'It's just scary': Farmers and ranchers in Anderson and Cottonwood won't get ag water

“We know the impacts of drought can have devastating impacts on some of our most precious aquatic species, but it is heartening to know that when we come together with our partners, we are capable of quickly accomplishing lifesaving measures like this for winter-run Chinook," said Paul Souza, regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Damon Arthur is the Record Searchlight’s resources and environment reporter. He is part of a team of journalists who investigate wrongdoing and find the unheard voices to tell the stories of the North State. He welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834 by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

2-acre vegetation breaks out in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:54 A.M. UPDATE - The Nelson Fire is still two acres in size, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest Service says that there is a handline and hose lay around about half of the fire. Firefighters responded to a reported vegetation fire...
SHASTA, CA
krcrtv.com

Endangered salmon moved back to McCloud River historical habitat

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Endangered salmon have been moved back into their historical habitat for the first time since construction of the Shasta Dam. On Monday, the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service celebrated the return of endangered winter-run Chinook salmon eggs to the McCloud River upstream of Shasta Reservoir.
SHASTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Redding, CA
Pets & Animals
Redding, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Mccloud, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Shasta, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Balls Ferry Boat Launch to close next week

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County Public Works announced on Wednesday that the Balls Ferry Boat Launch to the Sacramento River will be closed from July 18 to July 21 for maintenance. Public works says entering and exiting between the launch and the main channel of the Sacramento River will...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water

ANDERSON, Calif. - For the first time in 100 years, customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water. Chris Zwaga and her family have owned their property for over 70 years, normally it's a lush green paradise for her horses, but now there’s nothing but dead grass. Anderson-Cottonwood...
ANDERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccloud River#Sacramento River#Chinook Salmon#Water Resources#Shasta Reservoir
KCRA.com

Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Welcome to Redding: "Julia's Fruit Stand" gets a new location

REDDING, Calif. — On Wednesday, When Pie Meets Bread bakery in Redding welcomed a new addition: Julia’s Fruit Stand. The popular stand just off Highway 99 near Los Molinos is a favorite of many in the Northstate. Started by husband and wife, James and Kathy, when their first daughter Julia was born, the stand has become a staple for travelers and locals.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

ALERT FM systems now operational in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - ALERT FM systems are now operational in Shasta County, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. ALERT FM devices receive mass notifications during a crime of crisis or emergency by receiving FM signals to alert users. The devices can be used along with the Emergency...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward spread of 5-acre fire in Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit has stopped the forward progress of a five-acre vegetation fire in Corning. CAL FIRE called it the Rawson Fire. Firefighters also contained the Finnell Fire to ¼ of an acre. That fire was in the area of Lobinger Avenue and Finnell Avenue Thursday afternoon.
CORNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 east open after completion of bridge replacement project in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that the $7.5 million Champlin Slough Bridge Replacement project that went on for 45 days and closed Highway 99 east ended on Friday. Highway 99 east has been reopened now that the project has ended. Caltrans says that work may be necessary and “any future work may require the use of one way traffic control through the project limits with minimal delays.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County forced to euthanize dogs due to overcrowding at shelter

RED BLUFF, Calif. — For the first time in years, the Tehama County Animal Care Center was forced to euthanize dogs due to an increase in strays at the shelter. According to the shelter, 20 dogs were brought in over a period of two days and only one went home. This left the shelter housing 88 dogs with only 47 kennels in the shelter.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Firefighters stop vegetation fire in Jones Valley on Wednesday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JULY 13, 5:57 PM:. The vegetation fire burning near Valley Vista Court has been stopped. The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday off of Valley Vista Court and grew to three acres, according to CAL FIRE SHU's previous report. CAL FIRE said...
REDDING, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Authorities say more than a hundred and fifty environmental crimes have been documented over the past week. During a Cannabis Enforcement operation by Humboldt and Trinity County deputies. The environmental violations were found as authorities served 34 search warrants on illegal, un-licensed cultivators. During those raids, deputies destroyed over 84-thousand plants […] The post More Than 150 Environmental Crimes Documented During Cannabis Enforcement Operation appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Los Molinos businesses are glad that Highway 99 closure will end soon

Caltrans says Highway 99 south of Los Molinos will reopen on July 16, but people should expect some one-way traffic controls as construction continues until mid- August. Los Molinos businesses are glad that Highway 99 closure will end soon. Caltrans says Highway 99 south of Los Molinos will reopen on...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Shasta County Wingnuts Back Off Election Recount Demand

I simultaneously gave myself whiplash and déjà vu watching the House January 6th Committee Hearing and the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting in tandem on Tuesday. In the former live-stream, the House committee attempted to hold Donald “Big Lie” Trump accountable for allegedly scheming with white Christian nationalist groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys to overturn a free and fair election a year-and-a-half ago.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 Redding men die in crash with big rig in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. - Two men from Redding were killed in a crash with a big rig in Woodland on Friday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP responded to a crash on southbound Interstate-5 at County Road 96 at about 6:30 a.m. The two men who were killed were in...
WOODLAND, CA
Redding Record Searchlight

Redding Record Searchlight

1K+
Followers
672
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, lifestyle and more for Redding, Shasta County and the North State from the Redding Record Searchlight.

 http://redding.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy